Feb. 12: Zonta’s Life Forward to Master Money

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita’s Life Forward workshop is returning with this month’s focus on mastering money.

This month’s workshop will feature speaker Melanie Meyer, a Certified Financial Planner (CFP), Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) and Fraternal Insurance Counselor (FIC) with professional expertise for all life stages of financial planning, taxes, insurance, estate planning and retirement.

Meyer will teach many lessons during the workshop like improving credit score, credit card do’s and don’ts and saving tips.

The workshop will start at 10 a.m. Feb. 12.

To register for the event visit the Life Forward Website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...