Feb. 13-28: Celebrate Black History Month at LA County Parks

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The CalArts Patty Disney Center for Life and Work will be hosting a Valentines pop-up market noon-4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at California Institute of the Arts, 24700 McBean Parkway Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
|
Join Los Angeles County parks as they celebrates Black History Month. From Feb. 13–28, the parks invite you to honor the achievements, contributions and resilience of black Americans through an exciting lineup of workshops, art exhibits, music, storytelling and community events.
|
As a longtime Santa Clarita resident, I believe one of our community’s most important responsibilities is the preservation of our rich history and beautiful open spaces.
|
Quincy Phillips had a career-high 37 points to lead The Master's University men's basketball team to a 95-69 win over the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers Wednesday night, Feb. 5 in The MacArthur Center.
|
The Master's University baseball team continued its impressive start to the season with a 9-5 win over Cedarville University at Lou Herwaldt Stadium in Santa Clarita Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 5.
|
Four players scored in double figures as The Master's University women's basketball team avenged an earlier conference loss to the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers with a 99-89 win Wednesday night, Feb. 5 in The MacArthur Center.
|
1988
- Saugus Speedway owners demolish historic Bonelli Ranch House [story
]
|
Steven Leigh Morris, founding editor of "Stage Raw," curated his list of the 10 best Los Angeles theater productions of 2024. Among them were three shows that featured the creative talents of California Institue of the Arts alumni and faculty.
|
Applications for the 2025 Virginia Wrage Memorial Scholarship are now available from the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
|
Hockey fans, get ready! The Cube, Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, is excited to welcome back the 2025 West Coast Hockey Conference Playoffs.
|
Interested members of the public are invited to the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee meeting on Feb. 12, 2025.
|
The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business has granted California State University Northridge’s David Nazarian College of Business and Economics supplementary accreditation for its accounting program.
|
The Department of Animal Care and Control has announced that the Castaic Animal Care Center has reopened its doors to the community after a temporary closure due to the recent Hughes Fire on Jan. 22.
|
California State University, Northridge is celebrating Black History Month with a variety of events that highlight Black achievements and provide advice on how to navigate the workforce.
|
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide investigators are responding to a death investigation.
|
Members of California State University Northridge’s Jazz “A” Band are getting a rare opportunity next month to perform alongside acclaimed artist and jazz pianist Jason Moran as they explore the music of jazz great Duke Ellington.
|
1921
- After leasing since 1918, William S. Hart purchases the Horseshoe Ranch in Newhall from Babcock Smith [story
]
|
Valencia-based Pets Global Inc., a pet food manufacturer, is coordinating with animal welfare organizations to distribute over 35 tons of its pet food to the Southern California communities affected by January’s wildfires.
|
|
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to the 24000 block of Woolsey Canyon Road in Chatsworth on Monday, at around 4:30 p.m. regarding a brush fire. Upon arrival, deputies saw a group of witnesses detaining a suspect. The suspect was in a prone position on the ground.
|
Dr. Rian Medlin will join Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. Medlin will replace longtime Henry Mayo Chief Human Resources Officer Mark Puleo, who is retiring.
|
Valencia High School’s Pride of the Vikings Color Guard will host the Winter Guard Association of Southern California Classification and Debut Show, featuring 39 high school color guard teams from across Southern California.
|
The city of Santa Clarita will host "FestAbility," presented by UCLA Health, formerly known as the Free To Be Me Festival, for its fourth consecutive year on Sunday, May 4, from noon to 3 p.m.
|
College of the Canyons men's golf placed first in the Western State Conference opener at Oakmont Country Club on Monday, Feb. 3, while taking individual medalist honors and seeing three players finish in the top-10
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.