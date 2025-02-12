Officers from the county of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control will be conducting field animal licensing efforts in the unincorporated areas of Newhall (91381) in the Santa Clarita Valley beginning Wednesday, Feb. 26.

The Federal Food and Drug Administration has announced Tri-Union Seafoods in El Segundo has made the decision to voluntarily recall select lots of canned tuna products sold under the Genova brand name in California.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station is looking for the individuals who committed a residential burglary in Stevenson Ranch.

College of the Canyons men's golf won a second straight conference tournament while seeing all five scoring players finish top-10 in the individual standings at River Ridge Golf Club in Oxnard on Monday, Feb. 10.

The Master's University baseball team split a pair of games Friday, Feb. 7 with the Westcliff Warriors at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.

The Santa Clarita Arts Commission Feb. 13 meeting agenda includes overviews of the 2026 Sidewalk Poetry project and city of Santa Clarita 2025 events schedule.

The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery will showcase the group art show, Pet Palooza, Friday, Feb. 21-Sunday, March 23 with an opening reception on Saturday, Feb. 22, 5-8 p.m.

Join members of the Santa Clarita City Council, Saugus Union School District and the community for a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Northbridge Park Playground on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. at Northbridge Park.

Los Angeles County has selected the McChrystal Group to conduct an independent review of the evacuation policies and emergency alert notification systems utilized by the county and its partners in responding to the Palisades and Eaton Fires.

Parks California and California State Parks have announced grants to 31 organizations throughout California, including the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians, totaling more than $1 million to improve access to state parks and create memorable nature experiences.

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of the third episode of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders, businesses and organizations.

The Open Book will host a local author fair, 2-6 p.m., Saturday, March 1. The Open Book is now accepting applications from authors to participate in the event.

College of the Canyons softball was quick in claiming a pair of non-conference wins on Saturday, Feb. 8, sweeping its doubleheader vs. Imperial Valley College in commanding fashion.

Among several important topics, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will be Evaluating the First Year of CARE Court in Los Angeles County at the Tuesday, Feb. 11 regular board meeting.

California State University, Northridge’s Spring 2025 Cinematheque is collaborating with CSUN’s Department of Africana Studies to celebrate Black History Month with a special series, “Black Cinema: Cultural Labor and Liberation,” featuring two films by acclaimed director Robert Townsend, “The Hollywood Shuffle” and “10,000 Black Men Named George.”

Burrtec Waste is hosting a free document shredding and textile drop-off event for city of Santa Clarita residents only 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 29, at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station at 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Canyons Track & Field Opens Strong at Battle of the Regions College of the Canyons track and field teams combined for 11 first-place finishes at the annual season-opening Battle of the Regions meet hosted by Bakersfield College on Friday, Feb. 7.

Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Voices is On Air In today’s fast-paced world, finding the time to stay informed and learn about new subjects can be a challenge; which is why I have always been a huge fan of the ease and flexibility of podcasts whether I’m using my AirPods to listen while exercising, playing through the car while driving or tuning in when relaxing at home.

ARTree Receives Grant, Facilitating Nest Program ARTree Community Arts Studio has been awarded a city of Santa Clarita Community Services and Arts Grant for 2025, which will allow it to offer its popular Nest: Healing Art Studio program an additional day each month for a year.

March 29: JCI Get Real: Adulting 101 Seeks Sponsors Junior Chamber International of Santa Clarita has announced the return of Get Real: Adulting 101, a fun and interactive financial education simulation for high school juniors and seniors.

Feb. 10-16: Nine Productions Filming in Santa Clarita The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 10 to Sunday, Feb. 16.