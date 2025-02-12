Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Call to Order
Oath of Office to Appoint Commissioners
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Commission Secretary Announcement
Election of Officers
Approval of Regular Meeting Minutes
Minutes of Jan 9, 2025 6:00 PM
Arts Star
Public Participation
New Business
1. 2026 SIDEWALK POETRY PROJECT

Overview of the 2026 Sidewalk Poetry project and the Artist Selection Committee.
2. 2025 EVENTS OVERVIEW

An overview of the City of Santa Clarita events planned for 2025.
Arts Commission Comments and Committee Reports
Staff Comments
Items for future Consideration
Adjournment
Future Meetings