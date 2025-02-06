Feb. 13: CalArts Valentines Artisan Market

The CalArts Patty Disney Center for Life and Work will be hosting a Valentines pop-up market noon-4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at California Institute of the Arts, 24700 McBean Parkway Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Alumni, student and guest artist vendors will be selling their creative works indoors on-campus beside the D300 Galleries and the CalArts dining hall, Steve’s Cafe.

Light holiday snacks will be served at this market event and meals will be available for purchase in Steve’s Cafe beside the market or at Tatum Cafe, a coffeeshop, on-site, located directly downstairs from the market.

Featuring Vendors:

Certified Organ Donor

Daymare Dreams

I-Wear by Raqui

L Cooper Jewelry

Luloo

Lulu Mckown

Masa Toro

Tabsers

and more.

Attendees: Enter the CalArts Campus and let front entrance security staff know you have come for the CalArts Valentines pop-up market. Parking on campus is free, and there is free guest WiFi available as well.

Please direct any questions about this event to CLW’s Career Advisor, Sarah Melnick at smelnick@calarts.edu or (661) 253-7841.

Vendor sign-ups for this event are available here: eventbrite.com/e/calarts-valentines-artisan-market-vendor-registration-registration-1227014335909

