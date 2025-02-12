header image

1879 - Mint Canyon School District organized (merged into Sulphur Springs Union in 1944) [story]
Mint Canyon School
Feb. 13: Jersey Mike’s All-Day Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
| Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
JerseyMikes Flyer for CR Fundraiser (1) crop

Jersey Mike’s is hosting an all-day fundraiser, at all seven Santa Clarita Valley locations, for Carousel Ranch’s 11th Annual “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” Campaign.

Carousel Ranch will receive 15% of all sales on Thursday, Feb. 13, 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Consider bringing Jersey Mike’s in for your team at work. It’s such an easy way to “make a difference” literally one sub at a time, while treating your staff to a great meal for a great cause.

To order online visit www.jerseymikes.com.

Choose the order now feature and select your location.

When ordering online use promo code CR15.

For in store orders mention that your order is for Carousel Ranch.

Jersey Mike’s Subs

24802 Orchard Village Road Ste B

Valencia, CA 91355

(661) 200-7630

Jersey Mike’s Subs

19159 Golden Valley Road

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

(661) 250-0400

Jersey Mike’s Subs

19325 Plum Canyon Rd Suite B

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

(661) 263-4454

Jersey Mike’s Subs

25660 The Old Road Unit 5B

Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381

(661) 253-1600

Jersey Mike’s Subs

23872 Copper Hill Drive

Valencia, CA 91354

(661) 775-6288

Jersey Mike’s Subs

26557 Golden Valley Rodd

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

(661) 724-7772

Jersey Mike’s Subs

26510 Bouquet Canyon Road

Saugus, CA 91350

(661) 296-1910

Each Thursday in February guests can support a different Santa Clarita Valley restaurant, as well as Carousel Ranch.

In addition to the weekly restaurant fundraisers, there are numerous ways to get involved in supporting Carousel Ranch. Every dollar
(up to $25,000) donated throughout the month, will be matched dollar for dollar thanks to a generous donation by Wayne and Dianne Crawford.

Carousel Ranch is a non-profit charitable organization providing therapeutic horseback riding for special needs children as well as the Ready to Work program which prepares young adults with special needs for what’s next after high school. The program combines a classroom curriculum with real work experiences.

Visit www.carouselranch.org/carousel-wishes.

JerseyMikes Flyer for CR

Feb. 21-March 23: SCAA to Showcase Pet Palooza Art Show

Feb. 21-March 23: SCAA to Showcase Pet Palooza Art Show
Monday, Feb 10, 2025
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery will showcase the group art show, Pet Palooza, Friday, Feb. 21-Sunday, March 23 with an opening reception on Saturday, Feb. 22, 5-8 p.m.
FULL STORY...

ARTree Receives Grant, Facilitating Nest Program

ARTree Receives Grant, Facilitating Nest Program
Monday, Feb 10, 2025
ARTree Community Arts Studio has been awarded a city of Santa Clarita Community Services and Arts Grant for 2025, which will allow it to offer its popular Nest: Healing Art Studio program an additional day each month for a year.
FULL STORY...

March 29: JCI Get Real: Adulting 101 Seeks Sponsors

March 29: JCI Get Real: Adulting 101 Seeks Sponsors
Monday, Feb 10, 2025
Junior Chamber International of Santa Clarita has announced the return of Get Real: Adulting 101, a fun and interactive financial education simulation for high school juniors and seniors.
FULL STORY...

Ross Fundraiser Benefits SCV Boys & Girls Club

Ross Fundraiser Benefits SCV Boys & Girls Club
Friday, Feb 7, 2025
Beginning Saturday, Feb. 8 through Sunday, March 2, customers in Santa Clarita Valley can donate to Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Clarita Valley during checkout at their local Ross Dress for Less store.
FULL STORY...
Feb. 22: Helen Hunt Jackson Returns to Rancho Camulos Reenactment
Experience Helen Hunt Jackson’s Jan. 23, 1882 visit to Rancho Camulos which inspired her to include this vestige of the Californio lifestyle as one of the settings for her novel Ramona.
Feb. 22: Helen Hunt Jackson Returns to Rancho Camulos Reenactment
Weather Alert: Prepare For And Stay Safe During Rainy Weather
The National Weather Service has issued a high-risk alert for significant road flooding and burn scar debris flows in areas recently affected by fires.
Weather Alert: Prepare For And Stay Safe During Rainy Weather
Feb. 19: Chamber Hosts After Hours Mixer at FastSigns Santa Clarita
Connect with local business owners and industry leaders at 2025's second Business After Hours Mixer.
Feb. 19: Chamber Hosts After Hours Mixer at FastSigns Santa Clarita
Apply for Disaster CalFresh and Receive Food Assistance Before February 19
After the significant challenges due to the Palisades, Eaton, Hughes and other wildfires in the region, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo is working to ensure access to the vital resources needed now and in the months to come.
Apply for Disaster CalFresh and Receive Food Assistance Before February 19
L.A. County One-Stop Rebuilding Shop Now Serving Eaton Fire Survivors
A one-stop rebuilding shop established by Los Angeles County to help Eaton Fire survivors’ recovery efforts opened its doors this week and is now serving the public. 
L.A. County One-Stop Rebuilding Shop Now Serving Eaton Fire Survivors
Feb. 14: Glide Into Valentine’s Day Fun at The Cube’s Sweetheart Skate
Celebrate Valentine’s Day in the coziest way, bundled up at The Cube, Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, for a romantic Sweetheart Skate.
Feb. 14: Glide Into Valentine’s Day Fun at The Cube’s Sweetheart Skate
College of the Canyons Foundation to Honor Marlee Lauffer with 2025 Silver Spur Award
The College of the Canyons Foundation has named Marlee Means Lauffer as the recipient of the prestigious 2025 Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of her longtime support of the college and community service in the Santa Clarita Valley.
College of the Canyons Foundation to Honor Marlee Lauffer with 2025 Silver Spur Award
Mustangs Finish Mid-Pack to Begin Spring Season
The Master's University men's and women's golf teams began their spring season in the West Coast Classic, hosted by Lewis & Clark College at Victoria Club in Riverside Tuesday, Feb. 11. Both squads finished their respective tournaments in the middle of the pack, with the men's team finishing in sixth and the women's team finishing in fifth.
Mustangs Finish Mid-Pack to Begin Spring Season
Mustangs Blaze Bright at Sunshine Open
The track and field teams for The Master's University stepped back on the line on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Sunshine Open Invitational in Santa Barbara. Multiple school records fell and qualifying times were hit in the Mustangs' second meet of the 2025 indoor season.
Mustangs Blaze Bright at Sunshine Open
Canyons Earns First Win, 5-4 over Ventura
College of the Canyons women's tennis began Western State Conference play by claiming its first victory, a 5-4 result over visiting Ventura College on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the Cougar Courts.
Canyons Earns First Win, 5-4 over Ventura
Today in SCV History (Feb. 12)
1879 - Mint Canyon School District organized (merged into Sulphur Springs Union in 1944) [story]
Mint Canyon School
Public Health Advisory for Those Residing Near Burned Structures
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is reminding residents about the dangers associated with fire debris and issuing a Public Health Advisory for individuals residing within 250 yards of a burned structure or parcel within or near the Palisades and Eaton burn areas.
Public Health Advisory for Those Residing Near Burned Structures
Feb. 13: NWS Issues Flash Flood Watch for SCV
The National Weather Service has issued a flash food watch for the Santa Clarita Valley on Thursday, Feb. 13. The watch is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday night. Rain is expected throughout Southern California.
Feb. 13: NWS Issues Flash Flood Watch for SCV
Big Fourth Quarter Gives Lady Mustangs the Win
The Master's University women's basketball team scored 28 points in the fourth quarter and held Benedictine Mesa to just 11 to come from behind and beat the Redhawks 70-58 Saturday, Feb. 8 in The MacArthur Center.
Big Fourth Quarter Gives Lady Mustangs the Win
Feb. 13: Arts Commission Agenda Includes Sidewalk Poetry, City Events
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission Feb. 13 meeting agenda includes overviews of the 2026 Sidewalk Poetry project and city of Santa Clarita 2025 events schedule.
Feb. 13: Arts Commission Agenda Includes Sidewalk Poetry, City Events
Mustangs Split Doubleheader with Warriors
The Master's University baseball team split a pair of games Friday, Feb. 7 with the Westcliff Warriors at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
Mustangs Split Doubleheader with Warriors
Canyons Wins Second Straight Conference Tourney
College of the Canyons men's golf won a second straight conference tournament while seeing all five scoring players finish top-10 in the individual standings at River Ridge Golf Club in Oxnard on Monday, Feb. 10.
Canyons Wins Second Straight Conference Tourney
Stevenson Ranch Burglary Suspects Sought
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station is looking for the individuals who committed a residential burglary in Stevenson Ranch.
Stevenson Ranch Burglary Suspects Sought
Tri-Union Seafoods Issues Recall of Canned Tuna Due to Botulism Risk
The Federal Food and Drug Administration has announced Tri-Union Seafoods in El Segundo has made the decision to voluntarily recall select lots of canned tuna products sold under the Genova brand name in California.
Tri-Union Seafoods Issues Recall of Canned Tuna Due to Botulism Risk
Feb. 26: Unincorporated Area of Newhall Targeted for Pet Licensing
Officers from the county of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control will be conducting field animal licensing efforts in the unincorporated areas of Newhall (91381) in the Santa Clarita Valley beginning Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Feb. 26: Unincorporated Area of Newhall Targeted for Pet Licensing
Santa Clarita Voices Podcast Episode Three Released by City
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of the third episode of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders, businesses and organizations.
Santa Clarita Voices Podcast Episode Three Released by City
Parks Grant to Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians
Parks California and California State Parks have announced grants to 31 organizations throughout California, including the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians, totaling more than $1 million to improve access to state parks and create memorable nature experiences.
Parks Grant to Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians
McChrystal Group Selected to Review County Emergency Alert, Evacuation
Los Angeles County has selected the McChrystal Group to conduct an independent review of the evacuation policies and emergency alert notification systems utilized by the county and its partners in responding to the Palisades and Eaton Fires.
McChrystal Group Selected to Review County Emergency Alert, Evacuation
