Feb. 13: Jersey Mike’s All-Day Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch

Jersey Mike’s is hosting an all-day fundraiser, at all seven Santa Clarita Valley locations, for Carousel Ranch’s 11th Annual “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” Campaign.

Carousel Ranch will receive 15% of all sales on Thursday, Feb. 13, 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Consider bringing Jersey Mike’s in for your team at work. It’s such an easy way to “make a difference” literally one sub at a time, while treating your staff to a great meal for a great cause.

To order online visit www.jerseymikes.com.

Choose the order now feature and select your location.

When ordering online use promo code CR15.

For in store orders mention that your order is for Carousel Ranch.

Jersey Mike’s Subs

24802 Orchard Village Road Ste B

Valencia, CA 91355

(661) 200-7630

Jersey Mike’s Subs

19159 Golden Valley Road

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

(661) 250-0400

Jersey Mike’s Subs

19325 Plum Canyon Rd Suite B

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

(661) 263-4454

Jersey Mike’s Subs

25660 The Old Road Unit 5B

Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381

(661) 253-1600

Jersey Mike’s Subs

23872 Copper Hill Drive

Valencia, CA 91354

(661) 775-6288

Jersey Mike’s Subs

26557 Golden Valley Rodd

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

(661) 724-7772

Jersey Mike’s Subs

26510 Bouquet Canyon Road

Saugus, CA 91350

(661) 296-1910

Each Thursday in February guests can support a different Santa Clarita Valley restaurant, as well as Carousel Ranch.

In addition to the weekly restaurant fundraisers, there are numerous ways to get involved in supporting Carousel Ranch. Every dollar

(up to $25,000) donated throughout the month, will be matched dollar for dollar thanks to a generous donation by Wayne and Dianne Crawford.

Carousel Ranch is a non-profit charitable organization providing therapeutic horseback riding for special needs children as well as the Ready to Work program which prepares young adults with special needs for what’s next after high school. The program combines a classroom curriculum with real work experiences.

Visit www.carouselranch.org/carousel-wishes.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...