Feb. 13: NWS Issues Flash Flood Watch for SCV

The National Weather Service has issued a flash food watch for the Santa Clarita Valley on Thursday, Feb. 13. The watch is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday night. Rain is expected throughout Southern California.

For the Santa Clarita Valley the NWS has issued the following forecast:

Wednesday Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 54. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night Rain. Low around 49. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Rain. High near 57. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday Night Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 51. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday Rain, mainly before 10 a.m. High near 60. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall are possible.

Areas most in danger of flash flooding are in and near burn scars in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties with the greatest risk within or near the Eaton, Palisades/Franklin and Bridge burn scars. Areas around the Hughes Fire near Castaic could also be impacted.

Free sandbags are available from Los Angeles County Fire Department stations in the SCV.

For more information visit https://readyforrain.santa-clarita.com/free-sandbags/.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...