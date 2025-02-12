header image

1879 - Mint Canyon School District organized. (Merged into Sulphur Springs Union in 1944.) [story]
Mint Canyon School
Feb. 13: NWS Issues Flash Flood Watch for SCV
| Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025

The National Weather Service has issued a flash food watch for the Santa Clarita Valley on Thursday, Feb. 13. The watch is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday night. Rain is expected throughout Southern California.

For the Santa Clarita Valley the NWS has issued the following forecast:

Wednesday Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 54. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night Rain. Low around 49. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Rain. High near 57. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday Night Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 51. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday Rain, mainly before 10 a.m. High near 60. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall are possible.

Areas most in danger of flash flooding are in and near burn scars in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties with the greatest risk within or near the Eaton, Palisades/Franklin and Bridge burn scars. Areas around the Hughes Fire near Castaic could also be impacted.

Free sandbags are available from Los Angeles County Fire Department stations in the SCV.

For more information visit https://readyforrain.santa-clarita.com/free-sandbags/.
Public Health Advisory for Those Residing Near Burned Structures

Public Health Advisory for Those Residing Near Burned Structures
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is reminding residents about the dangers associated with fire debris and issuing a Public Health Advisory for individuals residing within 250 yards of a burned structure or parcel within or near the Palisades and Eaton burn areas.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 13: NWS Issues Flash Flood Watch for SCV

Feb. 13: NWS Issues Flash Flood Watch for SCV
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
The National Weather Service has issued a flash food watch for the Santa Clarita Valley on Thursday, Feb. 13. The watch is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday night. Rain is expected throughout Southern California.
FULL STORY...

Stevenson Ranch Burglary Suspects Sought

Stevenson Ranch Burglary Suspects Sought
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station is looking for the individuals who committed a residential burglary in Stevenson Ranch.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 26: Unincorporated Area of Newhall Targeted for Pet Licensing

Feb. 26: Unincorporated Area of Newhall Targeted for Pet Licensing
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
Officers from the county of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control will be conducting field animal licensing efforts in the unincorporated areas of Newhall (91381) in the Santa Clarita Valley beginning Wednesday, Feb. 26.
FULL STORY...

Parks Grant to Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians

Parks Grant to Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
Parks California and California State Parks have announced grants to 31 organizations throughout California, including the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians, totaling more than $1 million to improve access to state parks and create memorable nature experiences.
FULL STORY...
Big Fourth Quarter Gives Lady Mustangs the Win
The Master's University women's basketball team scored 28 points in the fourth quarter and held Benedictine Mesa to just 11 to come from behind and beat the Redhawks 70-58 Saturday, Feb. 8 in The MacArthur Center.
Big Fourth Quarter Gives Lady Mustangs the Win
Feb. 13: Arts Commission Agenda Includes Sidewalk Poetry, City Events
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission Feb. 13 meeting agenda includes overviews of the 2026 Sidewalk Poetry project and city of Santa Clarita 2025 events schedule.
Feb. 13: Arts Commission Agenda Includes Sidewalk Poetry, City Events
Mustangs Split Doubleheader with Warriors
The Master's University baseball team split a pair of games Friday, Feb. 7 with the Westcliff Warriors at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
Mustangs Split Doubleheader with Warriors
Canyons Wins Second Straight Conference Tourney
College of the Canyons men's golf won a second straight conference tournament while seeing all five scoring players finish top-10 in the individual standings at River Ridge Golf Club in Oxnard on Monday, Feb. 10.
Canyons Wins Second Straight Conference Tourney
Stevenson Ranch Burglary Suspects Sought
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station is looking for the individuals who committed a residential burglary in Stevenson Ranch.
Stevenson Ranch Burglary Suspects Sought
Tri-Union Seafoods Issues Recall of Canned Tuna Due to Botulism Risk
The Federal Food and Drug Administration has announced Tri-Union Seafoods in El Segundo has made the decision to voluntarily recall select lots of canned tuna products sold under the Genova brand name in California.
Tri-Union Seafoods Issues Recall of Canned Tuna Due to Botulism Risk
Feb. 26: Unincorporated Area of Newhall Targeted for Pet Licensing
Officers from the county of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control will be conducting field animal licensing efforts in the unincorporated areas of Newhall (91381) in the Santa Clarita Valley beginning Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Feb. 26: Unincorporated Area of Newhall Targeted for Pet Licensing
Santa Clarita Voices Podcast Episode Three Released by City
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of the third episode of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders, businesses and organizations.
Santa Clarita Voices Podcast Episode Three Released by City
Parks Grant to Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians
Parks California and California State Parks have announced grants to 31 organizations throughout California, including the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians, totaling more than $1 million to improve access to state parks and create memorable nature experiences.
Parks Grant to Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians
McChrystal Group Selected to Review County Emergency Alert, Evacuation
Los Angeles County has selected the McChrystal Group to conduct an independent review of the evacuation policies and emergency alert notification systems utilized by the county and its partners in responding to the Palisades and Eaton Fires.
McChrystal Group Selected to Review County Emergency Alert, Evacuation
Today in SCV History (Feb. 11)
1970 - Groundbreaking of County Civic Center in Valencia [story]
Civic Center
City Unveils Northbridge Park Playground in Partnership with SUSD
Join members of the Santa Clarita City Council, Saugus Union School District and the community for a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Northbridge Park Playground on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. at Northbridge Park.
City Unveils Northbridge Park Playground in Partnership with SUSD
Feb. 21-March 23: SCAA to Showcase Pet Palooza Art Show
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery will showcase the group art show, Pet Palooza, Friday, Feb. 21-Sunday, March 23 with an opening reception on Saturday, Feb. 22, 5-8 p.m.
Feb. 21-March 23: SCAA to Showcase Pet Palooza Art Show
March 29: Shredding, Textile Collection Event
Burrtec Waste is hosting a free document shredding and textile drop-off event for city of Santa Clarita residents only 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 29, at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station at 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
March 29: Shredding, Textile Collection Event
CSUN Cinematheque to Celebrate ‘Black Cinema: Cultural Labor and Liberation’
California State University, Northridge’s Spring 2025 Cinematheque is collaborating with CSUN’s Department of Africana Studies to celebrate Black History Month with a special series, “Black Cinema: Cultural Labor and Liberation,” featuring two films by acclaimed director Robert Townsend, “The Hollywood Shuffle” and “10,000 Black Men Named George.”
CSUN Cinematheque to Celebrate ‘Black Cinema: Cultural Labor and Liberation’
Feb. 11: Supes to Discuss CARE Court
Among several important topics, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will be Evaluating the First Year of CARE Court in Los Angeles County at the Tuesday, Feb. 11 regular board meeting.
Feb. 11: Supes to Discuss CARE Court
March 2: ‘Mats & Mimosa’ Workshop at Board & Brush
Board & Brush will host a DIY "Mats & Mimosa" workshop, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Sunday, March 2 at Board & Brush, 24417 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
March 2: ‘Mats & Mimosa’ Workshop at Board & Brush
Canyons Sweeps Doubleheader from Imperial Valley in Home Opener
College of the Canyons softball was quick in claiming a pair of non-conference wins on Saturday, Feb. 8, sweeping its doubleheader vs. Imperial Valley College in commanding fashion.
Canyons Sweeps Doubleheader from Imperial Valley in Home Opener
March 1: The Open Book Hosting Local Author Fair
The Open Book will host a local author fair, 2-6 p.m., Saturday, March 1. The Open Book is now accepting applications from authors to participate in the event.
March 1: The Open Book Hosting Local Author Fair
Canyons Track & Field Opens Strong at Battle of the Regions
College of the Canyons track and field teams combined for 11 first-place finishes at the annual season-opening Battle of the Regions meet hosted by Bakersfield College on Friday, Feb. 7.
Canyons Track & Field Opens Strong at Battle of the Regions
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Voices is On Air
In today’s fast-paced world, finding the time to stay informed and learn about new subjects can be a challenge; which is why I have always been a huge fan of the ease and flexibility of podcasts whether I’m using my AirPods to listen while exercising, playing through the car while driving or tuning in when relaxing at home.
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Voices is On Air
