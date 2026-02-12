Feb. 13: Zonta Club of SCV ‘Women Who Serve’ Nomination Deadline

Since 1984, the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley has honored the extraordinary women whose volunteer service strengthens and uplifts the Santa Clarita Valley.

Formerly known as Women in Service, this cherished annual tradition continues under its refreshed name, Women Who Serve, celebrating the same powerful mission with renewed energy and vision.

Nominations for this award are now being accepted through Friday, Feb. 13.

The Carmen Sarro Award, which honored the late Carmen Sarro, a two-time president of the Zonta Club of SCV, who was known for her dedication and enthusiasm for service to her community and was the first person hired as an employee of the city of Santa Clarita after it was incorporated in 1987, is being retired and replaced with the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley Service and Impact Award.

Women Who Serve recognizes dynamic, multi-generational women from nonprofit organizations throughout the Santa Clarita Valley who generously give their time, talents and hearts to improve the lives of others. Their service not only uplifts individuals but also strengthens nonprofit organizations and lays the foundation for a stronger community for future generations.

Eligible local nonprofit organizations are invited to nominate one woman, age 16 or older, whose volunteer service has made a meaningful impact in the Santa Clarita Valley. Both the nominee and her nonprofit organization are formally recognized for their dedication and commitment to the community.

While all nominees are celebrated for their service, one outstanding woman is selected to receive a special award in recognition of her exceptional dedication, her ability to inspire change and the lasting difference she makes.

The Women Who Serve celebration will be held on Saturday, March 21, at 11 a.m. at Bella Vida, located at 27510 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91354.

This event is always a sell-out, so early reservations are recommended.

By shining a spotlight on these remarkable women, the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley continues its long-standing commitment to empowering women, recognizing service and strengthening the community through leadership and volunteerism. Sponsorships are available for this extremely popular and well-publicized event.

For more information about Women Who Serve, sponsorship opportunities, or event attendance, please visit www.scvzonta.org/women-who-serve/.

