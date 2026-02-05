Feb. 14-15: Valentine’s Weekend Celebration at Gilchrist Farm

Gilchrist Farm will host its Valentine’s Celebration Weekend Saturday, Feb. 14 to Sunday, Feb. 15 from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 30116 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA, 91390.

All of the regular farm visit activities will be available, including: pony rides, horse rides, farm animal visits, wagon rides, farm train, archery and axe throwing. Along with a special Valentine themed Gemstone Mining.

Plus there will also be Valentine themed crafts, pioneer arts, print photo opportunities and special treats for sale.

Pet and pose with the pigs, goats, cows, horses and ponies.

Brush a pony, Feed the ducks, meet the tortoises. Travel around the farm and take in the sites on the farms tractor pulled wagon.

For more information visit the Gilchrist Farm website.

Like this: Like Loading...