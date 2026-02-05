header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
February 5
1921 - After leasing since 1918, William S. Hart purchases the Horseshoe Ranch in Newhall from Babcock Smith [story]
Hart ranch
Feb. 14-15: Valentine’s Weekend Celebration at Gilchrist Farm
| Thursday, Feb 5, 2026
gilchrest farm cropped

Gilchrist Farm will host its Valentine’s Celebration Weekend Saturday, Feb. 14 to Sunday, Feb. 15 from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 30116 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA, 91390.

All of the regular farm visit activities will be available, including: pony rides, horse rides, farm animal visits, wagon rides, farm train, archery and axe throwing. Along with a special Valentine themed Gemstone Mining.

Plus there will also be Valentine themed crafts, pioneer arts, print photo opportunities and special treats for sale.

Pet and pose with the pigs, goats, cows, horses and ponies.

Brush a pony, Feed the ducks, meet the tortoises. Travel around the farm and take in the sites on the farms tractor pulled wagon.

For more information visit the Gilchrist Farm website.

02-05-2026 Feb. 13-14 Bivium Wine Galentines, Valentines Day Events
02-03-2026 March 7: Fourth Annual WeWil Collaborative International Women’s Day
01-30-2026 Feb. 26: VIA After Five, Hosted by Thompson Von Tungeln
01-30-2026 Feb. 14: ‘Sweetheart Skate’ Event at The Cube
12-30-2024 Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
‘7th Circuit’ Art Exhibit at Canyon Country Community Center
The city of Santa Clarita presents its latest art exhibition, "7th Circuit," by Yuliia Savenko on view through March 3, at the Canyon Country Community Center.
‘7th Circuit’ Art Exhibit at Canyon Country Community Center
SCV Sheriff’s Station Urges Residents to ‘Know Your Evacuation Zone’
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station is asking: "Do You Know Your Evacuation Zone?"
SCV Sheriff’s Station Urges Residents to ‘Know Your Evacuation Zone’
City Issues Call for New Artist Selection Committee Members
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a call for new members for its Artist Selection Committee.
City Issues Call for New Artist Selection Committee Members
Feb. 7-March 1: SCV Boys & Girls Club Fundraiser at Ross Dress for Less
From Saturday, Feb. 7 through March 1, Ross Dress for Less customers in the Santa Clarita Valley can support Power Hour, Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley's after-school homework help, tutoring and mentorship program.
Feb. 7-March 1: SCV Boys & Girls Club Fundraiser at Ross Dress for Less
Public Health Confirms Third Travel-Related Measles Case
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles in a resident who recently traveled internationally and visited at least one public location in Los Angeles county while infectious. This is the third case of measles reported by Public Health in the past week, the cases are not related.
Public Health Confirms Third Travel-Related Measles Case
Feb. 20: SCAA Plein Air Meetup at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
The monthly Santa Clarita Artists Association Plein Air painting meetup is free and open to the public. This month the group will meet on Friday, Feb. 20, 9 a.m.-noon at Placerita Canyon Nature Center.
Feb. 20: SCAA Plein Air Meetup at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
GoFundMe Launched for Emergency Support for Greenwald Family
On the morning of Thursday, Jan. 29, a trip for families and members of the Santa Clarita Lady Flyers girls' hockey team from California ended in tragedy with one father killed and seven injured.
GoFundMe Launched for Emergency Support for Greenwald Family
Suzette Martinez Valladares | California State Driving Tax
I have heard from hundreds of constituents this week about a bill coming to the Senate, and I wanted to flag it for you as well.
Suzette Martinez Valladares | California State Driving Tax
OT Thriller Puts Lady Mustangs in Top Spot
It had to go to overtime but The Master's University women's basketball team was able to come out on top 70-67 to defeat the Hope International Royals Tuesday night, Feb. 3 in The MacArthur Center and take over first place in the GSAC.
OT Thriller Puts Lady Mustangs in Top Spot
Feb. 13-14 Bivium Wine Galentines, Valentines Day Events
Bivium Wine will be hosting two night events featuring Galentines and Valentine's day, Friday, Feb. 13- Saturday, Feb. 14.
Feb. 13-14 Bivium Wine Galentines, Valentines Day Events
TMU Falls in Close Battle to Hope International
The Master's University men's basketball team dropped a tough game to NAIA No. 14 Hope International 75-74 on Tuesday, Feb. 3 in The MacArthur Center.
TMU Falls in Close Battle to Hope International
Lady Cougars Hit the Road for 22-5 Victory at Compton College
Sophomore Jeniece Jimenez finished with five hits and four RBIs as College of the Canyons softball scored a season-high 22 runs to defeat host Compton College 22-5 on Tuesday, Feb. 3.
Lady Cougars Hit the Road for 22-5 Victory at Compton College
Canyons Scores First Road Win, 6-4 at L.A. Harbor
College of the Canyons baseball played to a 6-4 road win at L.A. Harbor on Tuesday, Feb. 3, plating two runs in the ninth and then holding on after a late Seahawks rally.
Canyons Scores First Road Win, 6-4 at L.A. Harbor
Marsha McLean | More Affordable Rides, A More Resilient Transit System
Public transportation plays an important role in how our community moves, connects and grows.
Marsha McLean | More Affordable Rides, A More Resilient Transit System
Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project Selects LPA
At its January meeting, the Metro Board of Directors unanimously selected the Locally Preferred Alternative for the Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project.
Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project Selects LPA
Agape Village Valentine’s Pop-Up Flower Shop
This month, Agape Village is bringing back its Valentine’s pop-up flower shop, Love Grows Here: A Flower Shop for All. Through this fundraiser, clients will be creating handmade, half-dozen rose bouquets for the community, available for $20, with all proceeds supporting the Agape nonprofit program.
Agape Village Valentine’s Pop-Up Flower Shop
Update: LASD Make Arrest in Connection to a Double Homicide in Newhall
In continuing their investigation into the shooting deaths of 30-year-old Elijah Harts and 27-year-old Anthony Mora, Homicide Investigators identified 19-year-old Alejandro Trujillo of Newhall, as a suspect in the murders.
Update: LASD Make Arrest in Connection to a Double Homicide in Newhall
L.A. County Parks Celebrates Black History Month 2026 with Free Events
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation will celebrate Black History Month from Feb. 5 to 28, 2026, with free programs and events at 59 parks throughout Los Angeles County.
L.A. County Parks Celebrates Black History Month 2026 with Free Events
Feb.6 -8: The Cube Hosts 2026 West Coast Hockey Conference Playoffs
The Cube - Ice and Entertainment Center, powered by Valencia by FivePoint, is excited to welcome back the 2026 West Coast Hockey Conference Playoffs.
Feb.6 -8: The Cube Hosts 2026 West Coast Hockey Conference Playoffs
April 18: Getting Married at Cowboy Festival This Spring is as Easy as Saying “YEE-HAW”
Love is in the air, and now couples can rope in forever on Saturday, April 18, during a one-of-a-kind Cowboy Festival Wedding
April 18: Getting Married at Cowboy Festival This Spring is as Easy as Saying “YEE-HAW”
Feb. 14: ARTree Community Arts Center Hold Open Studio Event for Kids
ARTree Community Arts Center is branching out with its new Open Studio monthly event. 
Feb. 14: ARTree Community Arts Center Hold Open Studio Event for Kids
