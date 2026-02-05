Feb. 14-15: Valentine’s Weekend Celebration at Gilchrist Farm

|
The city of Santa Clarita presents its latest art exhibition, "7th Circuit," by Yuliia Savenko on view through March 3, at the Canyon Country Community Center.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station is asking: "Do You Know Your Evacuation Zone?"
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a call for new members for its Artist Selection Committee.
From Saturday, Feb. 7 through March 1, Ross Dress for Less customers in the Santa Clarita Valley can support Power Hour, Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley's after-school homework help, tutoring and mentorship program.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles in a resident who recently traveled internationally and visited at least one public location in Los Angeles county while infectious. This is the third case of measles reported by Public Health in the past week, the cases are not related.
The monthly Santa Clarita Artists Association Plein Air painting meetup is free and open to the public. This month the group will meet on Friday, Feb. 20, 9 a.m.-noon at Placerita Canyon Nature Center.
On the morning of Thursday, Jan. 29, a trip for families and members of the Santa Clarita Lady Flyers girls' hockey team from California ended in tragedy with one father killed and seven injured.
Gilchrist Farm will host its Valentine's Celebration Weekend Saturday, Feb. 14 to Sunday, Feb. 15 from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 30116 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA, 91390.
I have heard from hundreds of constituents this week about a bill coming to the Senate, and I wanted to flag it for you as well.
It had to go to overtime but The Master's University women's basketball team was able to come out on top 70-67 to defeat the Hope International Royals Tuesday night, Feb. 3 in The MacArthur Center and take over first place in the GSAC.
Bivium Wine will be hosting two night events featuring Galentines and Valentine's day, Friday, Feb. 13- Saturday, Feb. 14.
The Master's University men's basketball team dropped a tough game to NAIA No. 14 Hope International 75-74 on Tuesday, Feb. 3 in The MacArthur Center.
Sophomore Jeniece Jimenez finished with five hits and four RBIs as College of the Canyons softball scored a season-high 22 runs to defeat host Compton College 22-5 on Tuesday, Feb. 3.
College of the Canyons baseball played to a 6-4 road win at L.A. Harbor on Tuesday, Feb. 3, plating two runs in the ninth and then holding on after a late Seahawks rally.
Public transportation plays an important role in how our community moves, connects and grows.
At its January meeting, the Metro Board of Directors unanimously selected the Locally Preferred Alternative for the Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project.
This month, Agape Village is bringing back its Valentine’s pop-up flower shop, Love Grows Here: A Flower Shop for All. Through this fundraiser, clients will be creating handmade, half-dozen rose bouquets for the community, available for $20, with all proceeds supporting the Agape nonprofit program.
In continuing their investigation into the shooting deaths of 30-year-old Elijah Harts and 27-year-old Anthony Mora, Homicide Investigators identified 19-year-old Alejandro Trujillo of Newhall, as a suspect in the murders.
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation will celebrate Black History Month from Feb. 5 to 28, 2026, with free programs and events at 59 parks throughout Los Angeles County.
The Cube - Ice and Entertainment Center, powered by Valencia by FivePoint, is excited to welcome back the 2026 West Coast Hockey Conference Playoffs.
Love is in the air, and now couples can rope in forever on Saturday, April 18, during a one-of-a-kind Cowboy Festival Wedding
ARTree Community Arts Center is branching out with its new Open Studio monthly event.
