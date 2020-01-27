Feb. 14-16: First Newhallywood Silent Film Festival

Movie fans will have a golden opportunity to step into the early days of filming in Santa Clarita at the inaugural Newhallywood Silent Film Festival in Old Town Newhall from Friday-Sunday, February 14-16.

In partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation and the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts, the city of Santa Clarita is proud to give residents a unique opportunity to experience some of the entertainment industry’s defining productions and explore some of the first motion pictures made in the region.

In addition to screening some of the most famous silent films made in the Santa Clarita Valley, the Newhallywood Silent Film Festival will also allow attendees to see various props, costumes and memorabilia from the time period that are rarely on display for the public.

The festival begins on Valentine’s Day with a pair of special ticketed events. On Friday, February 14, at 10 a.m., ticketholders can climb aboard “Bustour” Keaton, which will take them on a one-of-a-kind tour of dozens of sites in and around Hollywood that hold special significance in the history of silent films. Tickets for “Bustour” Keaton can be purchased for $55 per person and include the bus tour and lunch.

That night at 7 p.m., celebrate the 100th wedding anniversary of Hollywood’s First Power Couple: Mary Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks, Sr. A romantic dinner at William S. Hart Park will also include a special screening of the technicolor film “The Black Pirate,” which stars Fairbanks. Tickets for the Valentine’s Dinner event are $60 per person or $100 per couple.

The Newhallywood Silent Film Festival’s public screenings begin with late-night showings of horror classics “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” and “The Golem” as part of “Silent Screams” at The MAIN (24266 Main Street) in Old Town Newhall. “Silent Screams” is a free event and begins at 11 p.m. on Friday, February 14.

The festival will continue through the weekend on Saturday, February 15 and Sunday, February 16, with the screening of more than a dozen films at venues throughout Newhall, including The MAIN and the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts. Attendees can also visit William S. Hart Park to see a Pickford and Fairbanks pop-up exhibit, as well as the William S. Hart Museum and comedies being shown as part of “Slapstick Junction” at the Saugus Train Station.

For a full schedule of events taking place during the Newhallywood Silent Film Festival, visit NewhallywoodFilmFest.org.