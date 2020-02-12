[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1879 - Mint Canyon School District organized. (Merged into Sulphur Springs Union in 1944.). [story]
Feb. 14-16: Newhallywood Silent Film Festival Sets Schedule
| Wednesday, Feb 12, 2020
newhallywood silent film festival 2020

Newhallywood Silent Film Festival producers have set the schedule of screenings, talks and tours for the inaugural festival in Old Town Newhall, starting Friday night and continuing through the weekend.

The festival will give attendees a golden opportunity to see some of the first motion pictures made in the Santa Clarita Valley and experience some of the film industry’s defining productions.

More than a dozen silent films will be screened at venues throughout Newhall, including The MAIN and the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts. Festival-goers will also get to see assorted props, costumes and memorabilia from the era that the public rarely sees.

Attendees may visit William S. Hart Park to see a Pickford and Fairbanks pop-up exhibit, as well as the William S. Hart Museum, and enjoy silent comedies being shown as part of “Slapstick Junction” at the Saugus Train Station.

The Newhallywood Silent Film Festival is staged by the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts, and the city of Santa Clarita.

A full schedule of events follows:

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14
* 10 am – 3 pm: “Bustour” Keaton – A guided bus tour of Hollywood silent film sites led by film historian E.J. Stephens. [Departs and returns from Hart Hall, William S. Hart Park – Ticketed event $55/person includes transportation and lunch]
* 6:30 pm – 10:30 pm: A Pickford♥Fairbanks Valentine Dinner – A romantic Valentine’s Day dinner featuring a screening of “The Black Pirate,” with live accompaniment, to mark the centennial of the 1920 wedding of Mary Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks Sr., the motion picture industry’s first power couple. [Hart Hall, William S. Hart Park – Ticketed event $60/person $100/couple]
* 11 pm: Silent Screams – “Expressionist” yourself at late-night screenings of two German Expressionism classics, “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” and “The Golem.” Both are celebrating their centennial anniversaries. The event will feature live accompaniment. [The MAIN]

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15
* 10 am – 3 pm: Barnyard Animal Meet & Greets [Hart Park Barnyard, William S. Hart Park]
* 10 am – 5 pm: Slapstick Junction Silent film comedies screened in a Nickelodeon-type atmosphere. [Saugus Train Station, Heritage Junction, William S. Hart Park]
* 10 am – 5 pm: Pickford & Fairbanks Pop-Up Exhibit – The festival center will feature costumes, props and other memorabilia from Pickford and Fairbanks films on display. [Hart Hall, William S. Hart Park]
* 11 am – 4 pm: Open House – Hart’s beautiful mansion will be open to the public. [William S. Hart Museum, William S, Hart Park]
* 12 pm & 2 pm: Slapstick & Melodrama Workshop – Come learn the art of silent film acting with one of the Natural History Museum’s Performing Artists. Suitable for kids ages 5 – 105! [William S. Hart Museum, William S. Hart Park]
* 1 pm: Panel Discussion with Cari Beauchamp, Mary Pickford Foundation, and Tracey Goessel, Douglas Fairbanks Biographer. [Hart Hall, William S. Hart Park]
* 2 pm: Film Screening – “Little Annie Rooney,” a classic family-friendly film produced, written by and starring Mary Pickford with live accompaniment by Andy Gladbach. [Hart Hall, William S. Hart Park]
* 4 pm: Film Screening – Bring the whole family to enjoy the beloved musical “Singin’ in the Rain,” considered one of the best musicals of all time and a film that celebrates Hollywood’s transition out of the “Silent Era.” [Newhall Family Theater for the Performing Arts]
* 7 pm: Film Screening – A screening of “Wings,” the first Oscar-winner for Best Picture, with an introduction by the director’s son, William Wellman Jr. The evening will also feature a showing of portions of the documentary “Wild Bill: Hollywood Maverick.” [Newhall Family Theater for the Performing Arts]
11 pm: Abstract Cinema Late Show – A late-night party, featuring contemporary silent films, including works created by students from local colleges.[The MAIN]

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16
* 10 am – 3 pm: Barnyard Animal Meet & Greets [Hart Park Barnyard, William S. Hart Park]
* 10 am – 5 pm: Slapstick Junction Silent film comedies screened in a Nickelodeon-type atmosphere. [Saugus Train Station, Heritage Junction, William S. Hart Park]
* 10 am – 5 pm: Pickford & Fairbanks Pop-Up Exhibit – The festival center will feature costumes, props and other memorabilia from Pickford and Fairbanks films on display. [Hart Hall, William S. Hart Park]
* 11 am – 4 pm: Open House – Hart’s beautiful mansion will be open to the public. [William S. Hart Museum, William S, Hart Park]
* 12 pm & 2 pm: Slapstick & Melodrama Workshop – Come learn the art of silent film acting with one of the Natural History Museum’s Performing Artists. Suitable for kids ages 5 to 105. [William S. Hart Museum, William S. Hart Park]
* 1 pm: Panel Discussion with David Pierce, Library of Congress, and Stan Taffel, Private Collector. [Hart Hall, William S. Hart Park]
* 2 pm: Film Screening – “He Comes Up Smiling,” a short film produced by and starring Douglas Fairbanks Jr. [Hart Hall, William S. Hart Park]
* 2:15 pm: Film Screening – “The Mark of Zorro” with live accompaniment by Scott Lasky. The silent classic film, released in 1920, was produced by Fairbanks for his own production company and was the first film released through United Artists, the company formed by Fairbanks, Mary Pickford, Charlie Chaplin and D. W. Griffith. [Hart Hall, William S. Hart Park]
4:30 pm: Film Screening and Location Tour – The festival concludes with a screening of the 1910 version of D.W. Griffith’s “Ramona” starring Mary Pickford and a tour of the site where it was filmed. [Rancho Camulos Museum – Donations encouraged]

For more information, visit NewhallywoodFilmFest.org.

