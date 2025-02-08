Feb. 14-16: ‘Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike’ at The MAIN

Broken Leg Theatre has announced its upcoming production of the critically-acclaimed play, “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” written by Christopher Durang. Durang is a master of comedy and winner of the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play.
Directed by Shanan Harrell, this modern, comedic masterpiece brings together hilarity, heartbreak and sharp-wit to explore themes of sibling rivalry, aging and the complexities of modern life. Set in a quiet farmhouse in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, the play focuses on Vanya and Sonia, middle-aged siblings whose humdrum existence is turned upside down by the arrival of their glamorous, movie-star sister, Masha, and her boy-toy companion, Spike.
Audiences can expect a mix of absurdity and poignancy as Durang pays homage to Russian playwright, Anton Chekhov, while crafting a unique, contemporary story. With unforgettable characters and laugh-out-loud moments.
Tickets are available now for performances during the weekend of Friday, Feb. 14 through Sunday, Feb. 16.
General admission tickets are $20 and senior tickets are $17.
To learn more about “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” and to purchase tickets, please visit AtTheMAIN.org.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.