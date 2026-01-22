header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 23
1882 - Author Helen Hunt Jackson visits Rancho Camulos; inspiration for "Ramona" novel [story]
HH Jackson
Feb. 14-22: The Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘Rosalinda, CA’
| Thursday, Jan 22, 2026
rosalinda,ca

The Olive Branch Theatricals will present “Rosalinda, CA,” an original story by Carlos Gomez,Jr., 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14- Sunday, Feb. 22 at Valencia Town Center.

Valencia Town Center is located at 24201 Valencia Boulevard, Suite 3274, Santa Clarita, CA 91355

The first of its new writer series, “stories within the story.” Mother Earth introduces us to the tiny organisms living on her surface, humans. A complex species that builds sprawling colonies across her lands. She invites us to explore one such place, the town of Rosalinda, CA and witness the intertwining stories of its people, past and present.

Prices:

$20 General

$18 Seniors

For more information and to purchase tickets visit http://www.tob-scv.org.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

Feb. 14-22: The Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘Rosalinda, CA’

Feb. 14-22: The Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘Rosalinda, CA’
Thursday, Jan 22, 2026
The Olive Branch Theatricals will present "Rosalinda, CA," an original story by Carlos Gomez,Jr., 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14- Sunday, Feb. 22 at Valencia Town Center.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 7: Valentine’s Market at Lucky Luke Brewing

Feb. 7: Valentine’s Market at Lucky Luke Brewing
Thursday, Jan 22, 2026
Lucky Luke Brewing in collaboration with Good Vibes Events LA will host a Valentine's Market, 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 23: Leapfrog Improv at the Canyon Theatre Guild

Jan. 23: Leapfrog Improv at the Canyon Theatre Guild
Tuesday, Jan 20, 2026
Improv is back at the Canyon Theatre Guild with Leapfrog Improv, which will play for one night only 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 23.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 5: ‘Enchanted, an Evening of Magic’ at The MAIN

Feb. 5: ‘Enchanted, an Evening of Magic’ at The MAIN
Monday, Jan 19, 2026
The MAIN will host "Enchanted: An Evening of Magic," featuring two magicians, on Thursday, Feb. 5, at 8 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 18: CBS Film Series Presents ‘Truth & Treason’

Jan. 18: CBS Film Series Presents ‘Truth & Treason’
Friday, Jan 16, 2026
Congregation Beth Shalom offers a monthly film series that shows selected independent films one Sunday per month at 2 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Jan. 23)
<strong>1882</strong> - Author Helen Hunt Jackson visits Rancho Camulos; inspiration for "Ramona" novel [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/carter-ramona1902.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/carter-ramona1902.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/lw2434t.jpg" alt="HH Jackson" style="margin-top:6px;border:0;width:110px;"> </a>
The 20th Annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive
The 20th annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive is underway throughout Southern California through March 31.
The 20th Annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive
Feb. 22: Call for Entry ‘Spirit of the West’ Juried Exhibition Deadline
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration in the upcoming “Spirit of the West” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the first floor gallery in City Hall from March 4 through May 20.
Feb. 22: Call for Entry ‘Spirit of the West’ Juried Exhibition Deadline
Jan. 29-31: West Ranch High School Theatre Presents ‘Murder on the Orient Express’
The West Ranch High School intermediate theatre program presents the classic Agatha Christie mystery “Murder on the Orient Express,” opening Thursday, Jan. 29, at 7 p.m. in the high school’s auditorium.
Jan. 29-31: West Ranch High School Theatre Presents ‘Murder on the Orient Express’
Jan 29: ‘Teen Library Eats Smoothie Bar’ at Valencia Library
Valencia Library will host a "Teen Library Eats: Smoothie Bar," event Thursday, Jan. 29, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Jan 29: ‘Teen Library Eats Smoothie Bar’ at Valencia Library
Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra Announces Youth Soloist Winners
Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra has announced the winners of its Young Soloist Competition, celebrating the extraordinary talent of young musicians from the community and surrounding areas.
Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra Announces Youth Soloist Winners
Feb. 14-22: The Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘Rosalinda, CA’
The Olive Branch Theatricals will present "Rosalinda, CA," an original story by Carlos Gomez,Jr., 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14- Sunday, Feb. 22 at Valencia Town Center.
Feb. 14-22: The Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘Rosalinda, CA’
Feb. 7: Valentine’s Market at Lucky Luke Brewing
Lucky Luke Brewing in collaboration with Good Vibes Events LA will host a Valentine's Market, 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7.
Feb. 7: Valentine’s Market at Lucky Luke Brewing
Jan. 29: SBDC Webinar on Contracts
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "Contracts: The Basics (with live negotiating activity)" on Thursday, Jan. 29 from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Jan. 29: SBDC Webinar on Contracts
Feb. 3: County Library Virtual Program on How to Prep for Job Interviews
On Tuesday, Feb. 3 from 12-1:15 p.m. the LA County Library will offer a virtual program entitled "Work Ready: How to Prep for Job Interviews."
Feb. 3: County Library Virtual Program on How to Prep for Job Interviews
Jan. 27: ‘Frozen’ Party at Canyon Country Library
Step into a winter wonderland at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library on Tuesday, Jan. 27, from 3:30–4:30 p.m. for a magical Frozen Party with Elsa.
Jan. 27: ‘Frozen’ Party at Canyon Country Library
Valencia JROTC Cadets Earn Top Marks
The Air Force Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps program at Valencia High School has earned the highest possible rating of “Exceeds Standards” following its Unit Assessment conducted on Jan. 14. Additionally, Cadet Sophia Nabiev, Valencia High School, and Cadet Weston Michel, Saugus High School, received special recognition as top performers.
Valencia JROTC Cadets Earn Top Marks
Today in SCV History (Jan. 22)
<strong>1839</strong> - Gov. Juan B. Alvarado gives most of SCV to Mexican Army Lt. Antonio del Valle. [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/signal/reynolds/part14.html" target="new_window">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/signal/reynolds/part14.html" target="new_window"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/jj2003at.jpg" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;" alt="Diseno map"> </a>
Momentum Builds Following Successful Start to 2026 Homeless Count
After hitting its initial volunteer goal last night, today the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority announced a strong start to the 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.
Momentum Builds Following Successful Start to 2026 Homeless Count
Feb 10: Non-Profit Love Match, A High-Impact Networking Experience for Professionals & Nonprofits
The Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 2026 Non-Profit Love Match designed to connect passionate professionals with local nonprofits searching for volunteers and board leaders.
Feb 10: Non-Profit Love Match, A High-Impact Networking Experience for Professionals & Nonprofits
Jan. 22: Residential No Burn Day Alert Declared for Santa Clarita Valley
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert for Thursday, Jan. 22 in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Jan. 22: Residential No Burn Day Alert Declared for Santa Clarita Valley
CSUN Earns 2026 Carnegie Elective Classification for Community Engagement
California State University, Northridge has earned the 2026 Carnegie Community Engagement Classification, an elective designation awarded by the American Council on Education and the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching that highlights an institution’s commitment to community engagement.
CSUN Earns 2026 Carnegie Elective Classification for Community Engagement
Whitesides Introduces Legislation to Strengthen Transparency in Veterans’ Home Loan Program
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides George Whitesides (CA-27) introduced a bill to improve transparency and oversight of the Department of Veterans Affairs Home Loan Program, which he then testified in support of during a House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs.
Whitesides Introduces Legislation to Strengthen Transparency in Veterans’ Home Loan Program
Feb. 2: CSUN’s Spring Salon Series to Feature Conversation with Cedric the Entertainer
Joy is the one word that comes to top of mind when Yan Searcy, dean of California State University, Northridge’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, thinks about comedian, actor and entrepreneur Cedric the Entertainer.
Feb. 2: CSUN’s Spring Salon Series to Feature Conversation with Cedric the Entertainer
The DMV Opens Second 15-Day Public Comment Period on Autonomous Heavy- and Light-Duty Vehicles
The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced an additional comment period to collect feedback on several changes to proposed autonomous heavy- and light-vehicle regulations, including a delay in the implementation date of new data reporting requirements.
The DMV Opens Second 15-Day Public Comment Period on Autonomous Heavy- and Light-Duty Vehicles
Today in SCV History (Jan. 21)
<strong>1914</strong> - Signal newspaper owner-editor Scott Newhall born in San Francisco [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/tn1968.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href = "https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/tn1968.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/tn1968t.jpg" alt="Scott Newhall" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
Jan. 22: Deadline to Apply for L.A. Sheriff’s Department Deputy Explorer Program
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is now accepting applications for its Deputy Explorer Program, a career development and educational opportunity for young adults ages 14 to 20 who maintain a minimum 2.0 GPA.
Jan. 22: Deadline to Apply for L.A. Sheriff’s Department Deputy Explorer Program
Supes Name First District Supervisor Hilda Solis Chair for 2026
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has named First District Supervisor Hilda Solis as the new board chair for 2026.
Supes Name First District Supervisor Hilda Solis Chair for 2026
Kathryn Barger | Honoring Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer
On Friday, Jan. 16, surrounded by his loved ones and Sheriff's Department colleagues, we officially renamed the Castaic Sports Complex in honor of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer.
Kathryn Barger | Honoring Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer
SCVNews.com