Feb. 14: ARTree Community Arts Center Hold Open Studio Event for Kids

ARTree Community Arts Center is branching out with its new Open Studio monthly event.

The Branching Out Open studio takes place every second Saturday of the month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. for kids 10 to 14 years old.

Branching Out Open Studio tries to empower youth to freely explore materials, express themselves, and build confidence through creative choice making.

Rather than providing formal instruction, a facilitator will be present to encourage exploration, and creating an environment where youth can build confidence and express themselves through self-directed art making.

The goals for the workshop include:

-Kids create at their pace

-Explore new of art materials

-Encourages creativity and independence

While the kids are creating, parents can enjoy brunch, shopping, or the nearby Old Town Newhall Farmers Market.

ARTree Community Arts Center is located at 22508 6th Street, Newhall CA 91321.

For more information or to register check out the event website.

Like this: Like Loading...