Feb. 14: ARTree Community Arts Center Hold Open Studio Event for Kids

|
In continuing their investigation into the shooting deaths of 30-year-old Elijah Harts and 27-year-old Anthony Mora, Homicide Investigators identified 19-year-old Alejandro Trujillo of Newhall, as a suspect in the murders.
|
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation will celebrate Black History Month from Feb. 5 to 28, 2026, with free programs and events at 59 parks throughout Los Angeles County.
|
The Cube - Ice and Entertainment Center, powered by Valencia by FivePoint, is excited to welcome back the 2026 West Coast Hockey Conference Playoffs.
|
Love is in the air, and now couples can rope in forever on Saturday, April 18, during a one-of-a-kind Cowboy Festival Wedding
|
ARTree Community Arts Center is branching out with its new Open Studio monthly event.
|
Sheriff Robert G. Luna announced details and results from the twelfth annual Operation Reclaim and Rebuild enforcement operation.
|
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with the Castaic Animal Care Center, will host the PAWS for Love Adoption Event on Saturday, Feb. 7.
|
How can California State University, Northridge student athletes enhance their performances? Learning how to get a good night’s sleep may be the answer. A team of CSUN students is conducting research to find out.
|
<strong>1822</strong> - Surveyor Edward F. Beale born in Washington, D.C.; cut through Newhall Pass 40 years later, assembled 270,000-acre Tejon Ranch [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/bealeafb.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br>
<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/bealeafb.htm" target="_blank">
<img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/lw2205t.jpg" alt="Edward Beale" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;">
</a>
|
To further its mission of providing reliable supplies of high-quality water to the Santa Clarita Valley, the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is installing a new water main to serve customers in the area of Calgrove Boulevard and Ebelden Avenue in Santa Clarita.
|
The Santa Clarita Artists Association monthly meeting will be held Monday, Feb. 23, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Newhall Library Community Room.
|
Canyon Theatre Guild opened Friday, Jan. 24 evening to a nearly sold out house and a standing ovation, the classic Broadway musical, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific."
|
The city of Santa Clarita invites you to grow with the city this Arbor Day at the first-ever Tree-mendous celebration on Saturday, April 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Valencia Heritage Park.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year organization has announced the 2026 list of SCV volunteers nominated for for the honor.
|
You have likely seen it happen and you may have even experienced it firsthand.
|
Los Angeles County will be showing off unparalleled venues and views as a backdrop for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2028.
|
The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee meeting will be held 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 5, at the West Creek Academy Library, 28767 N. West Hills Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91354.
|
Join WeWil Collaborative Inc. on Saturday, March 7 for the Fourth Annual International Women’s Day Live event, a powerful celebration of women’s achievements and a collective call to action to forge gender equality through abundant giving.
|
The city of Santa Clarita presents "I’m a Part of Nature," a solo exhibition by Keiji Ichikawa, on display at the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch now through Wednesday, April 15.
|
Chloe Auble scored 19 points to lead The Master's University women's basketball team to a 76-63 win over Life Pacific Saturday night, Jan. 31 in San Dimas.
|
The Master's University baseball team closed out its series against the William Carey (MS) Crusaders with a pair of losses Saturday, Jan. 31 at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
|
The Master's University men's and women's swimming teams dominated the GSAC Championships Jan. 30-31 in Aliso Viejo, winning both titles by more than 100 points.
|
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
|
<strong>1998</strong> - As disbelief about El Niño was starting to set in, the first of a month-long succession of devastating storms hits [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/fema030398.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br>
<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/fema030398.htm" target="_blank">
<img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/gt9805t.jpg" alt="winter storm" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;">
</a>
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.