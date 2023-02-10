Feb. 14: City Council Meets to Discuss Acquisition of Valencia YMCA Building

The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. to discuss accepting the donation of the former YMCA building at Valencia Summit for expansion of the city’s Primetime Preschool program, Contract Classes, Aquatics Programs and Camp Clarita.

The YMCA has closed the building permanently and is working to construct a new location on Golden Valley Road near the SCV Senior Center. The council will also discuss a capital campaign donation request to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Building for Your Health campaign.

Included among the other items placed before the council will be discussion of the proposed Los Angeles County Weed Abatement and Brush Clearance Program for calendar year 2023 and the beautification project on Magic Mountain Parkway from Tourney Road to Avignon Drive.

Recognition and proclamations include the Black History Month Proclamation 2023 and recognition to former Planning Commissioner Dan Masnada.

The meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers,

23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor,

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

Prior to the regular council meeting a special meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. The council will meet in closed session to discuss pending litigation.

The agendas for both meetings are available below:

