Feb. 14: City Council Meets to Discuss Acquisition of Valencia YMCA Building

2013 - Motion picture helicopter provider David Gibbs of Valencia and two others are killed in crash at Acton movie ranch; Hollywood's deadliest on-set incident since triple-fatal "Twilight Zone Movie" helicopter crash in Valencia in 1982 [report]
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. to discuss accepting the donation of the former YMCA building at Valencia Summit for expansion of the city’s Primetime Preschool program, Contract Classes, Aquatics Programs and Camp Clarita.
The YMCA has closed the building permanently and is working to construct a new location on Golden Valley Road near the SCV Senior Center. The council will also discuss a capital campaign donation request to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Building for Your Health campaign.
Included among the other items placed before the council will be discussion of the proposed Los Angeles County Weed Abatement and Brush Clearance Program for calendar year 2023 and the beautification project on Magic Mountain Parkway from Tourney Road to Avignon Drive.
Recognition and proclamations include the Black History Month Proclamation 2023 and recognition to former Planning Commissioner Dan Masnada.
The meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers,
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor,
Santa Clarita, CA 91355
Prior to the regular council meeting a special meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. The council will meet in closed session to discuss pending litigation.
The agendas for both meetings are available below:
City Council Special Meeting 2/14/2023 5:30 PM
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
Conduct SMD Annexation 2023-1 Public Hearing associated with the annexation of Assessor Parcel Number 2803-030-046 (Formerly Realty Executives Property – Soledad Canyon Road at Whites Canyon Road) into Santa Clarita Streetlight Maintenance District, Zone B.
Each year, the City Council appoints a Delegate and an Alternate to the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) General Assembly. SCAG holds an annual Regional Conference and General Assembly Meeting where the Delegates take part in panel discussions with fellow elected officials and stakeholders throughout Southern California and may vote on resolutions proposed to the General Assembly.
City Council consider acquiring the property located at 26147 McBean Parkway, and amending the property lease between the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles and the Valencia Summit Homeowners Association, naming the City of Santa Clarita as the tenant.
City Council to discuss the proposed Los Angeles County Weed Abatement and Brush Clearance Program for calendar year 2023, including the impact to Santa Clarita property owners, and provide staff direction.
The sidewalk repair program will replace selected existing sidewalks damaged by tree roots and pavement settlement. The access ramp construction program will serve people with disabilities through the installation of new access ramps.
This item awards the design contract for the beautification on Magic Mountain Parkway from Tourney Road to Avignon Drive. Improvements will be designed and constructed in two phases. Phase Ⅰ will be the landscape medians and phase Ⅱ improvements will provide the full buildout of street improvements including bike paths, street lighting and sidewalks.
In partnership with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce the release of LioLi (LEE-OH-LEE), the new and improved Lock It or Lose It theft prevention system.
American Sports Entertainment Company and the Los Angeles Kings, collectively referred to as JV Ice at The Cube, are seeking proposals for the operation of retail space at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, located at 27745 Smyth Drive in Santa Clarita.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will spotlight Lynn Fearman on Monday, March 20, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The free oil painting art demo will be at The MAIN Theatre in Old Town Newhall, 24266 Main St., Newhall 91321.
With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, what better way to show your love for that special someone than saying “I do”? The city of Santa Clarita’s City Hall Ceremonies program has married over 330 loving couples since its inception in 2020.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley on Monday, Feb. 13, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
For the first time ever, Princess Cruises will call at Yorktown, Va. and Virginia’s Historic Triangle, as part of a series of custom-curated itineraries in summer 2024 that will highlight opportunities to experience Colonial Williamsburg and Jamestown in addition to visiting the historic seaside town.
The LA County Department of Economic Opportunity was selected to participate in the second phase of Results for America's Good Jobs & Equity Project, backed by the Families and Workers Fund, which will help 12 communities implement innovative job quality strategies that promote economic mobility and strengthen local economies.
