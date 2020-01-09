Feb. 14 – Feb. 16: Inaugural Newhallywood Silent Film Festival

Join the William S. Hart Museum in celebrating the 100th wedding anniversary of Hollywood’s first power couple, Mary Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks, Sr., at the inaugural Newhallywood Silent Film Festival, Friday, Feb. 14 – Sunday, Feb. 16.

Come watch screenings of more than a dozen silent films including Mary Pickford’s Little Annie Rooney, The Mark of Zorro starring Douglas Fairbanks, and classic silent horror films The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari and The Golem.

Venues include Hart Museum, William S. Hart Regional Park, Hart Park’s Main Theatre, Saugus Train Station, Newhall Family Theater for the Performing Arts and Rancho Camulos.

Enjoy a pop-up exhibit and explore rarely-seen props, costumes, and other memorabilia donated by the superstar couple to the Natural History Museum. Visit family-friendly activities in William S. Hark Park and Museum throughout the festival weekend, and enter the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society’s train station which will be converted into “Slapstick Junction,” for screening short silent film comic gems for audiences of all ages.

Attend film screenings at nearby Newhall locations, along with a special sing-a-long version of Singin’ in the Rain, and so much more.

Two special kick-off events are scheduled for Friday, Feb. 14, and include “Bustour” Keaton, a bus tour of various Hollywood film locations, and Valentine’s Day dinner with a screening of Douglas Fairbanks’ Technicolor feature, The Black Pirate.

For more information, such as dates, times, locations, click here.