February 12
1879 - Mint Canyon School District organized (merged into Sulphur Springs Union in 1944) [story]
Mint Canyon School
Feb. 14: Glide Into Valentine’s Day Fun at The Cube’s Sweetheart Skate
| Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
Water drop


Celebrate Valentine’s Day in the coziest way, bundled up at The Cube, Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, for a romantic Sweetheart Skate.

Bring your special someone and join us on the ice during public skate session on Valentine’s Day, Friday, Feb. 14 from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. at The Cube (27745 Smyth Drive).

Join us for Sweetheart Skate and enjoy a special, buy one admission, get one free, offer. As you skate up an appetite, head up to The Grille on the second floor for a delicious meal or visit The Top Shelf for Valentine’s Day-themed drinks and shareable appetizers, perfect for two.

No reservations needed for this romantic night at one of the most unique spots in town.

For more information about Sweetheart Skate please contact The Cube’s Guest Services at (661) 257-2823 or visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com.
Feb. 13: Arts Commission Agenda Includes Sidewalk Poetry, City Events

Feb. 13: Arts Commission Agenda Includes Sidewalk Poetry, City Events
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission Feb. 13 meeting agenda includes overviews of the 2026 Sidewalk Poetry project and city of Santa Clarita 2025 events schedule.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Voices Podcast Episode Three Released by City

Santa Clarita Voices Podcast Episode Three Released by City
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of the third episode of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders, businesses and organizations.
FULL STORY...

City Unveils Northbridge Park Playground in Partnership with SUSD

City Unveils Northbridge Park Playground in Partnership with SUSD
Monday, Feb 10, 2025
Join members of the Santa Clarita City Council, Saugus Union School District and the community for a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Northbridge Park Playground on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. at Northbridge Park.
FULL STORY...

March 29: Shredding, Textile Collection Event

March 29: Shredding, Textile Collection Event
Monday, Feb 10, 2025
Burrtec Waste is hosting a free document shredding and textile drop-off event for city of Santa Clarita residents only 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 29, at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station at 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Feb. 22: Helen Hunt Jackson Returns to Rancho Camulos Reenactment
Experience Helen Hunt Jackson’s Jan. 23, 1882 visit to Rancho Camulos which inspired her to include this vestige of the Californio lifestyle as one of the settings for her novel Ramona.
Feb. 22: Helen Hunt Jackson Returns to Rancho Camulos Reenactment
Weather Alert: Prepare For And Stay Safe During Rainy Weather
The National Weather Service has issued a high-risk alert for significant road flooding and burn scar debris flows in areas recently affected by fires.
Weather Alert: Prepare For And Stay Safe During Rainy Weather
Feb. 19: Chamber Hosts After Hours Mixer at FastSigns Santa Clarita
Connect with local business owners and industry leaders at 2025's second Business After Hours Mixer.
Feb. 19: Chamber Hosts After Hours Mixer at FastSigns Santa Clarita
Apply for Disaster CalFresh and Receive Food Assistance Before February 19
After the significant challenges due to the Palisades, Eaton, Hughes and other wildfires in the region, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo is working to ensure access to the vital resources needed now and in the months to come.
Apply for Disaster CalFresh and Receive Food Assistance Before February 19
L.A. County One-Stop Rebuilding Shop Now Serving Eaton Fire Survivors
A one-stop rebuilding shop established by Los Angeles County to help Eaton Fire survivors’ recovery efforts opened its doors this week and is now serving the public. 
L.A. County One-Stop Rebuilding Shop Now Serving Eaton Fire Survivors
College of the Canyons Foundation to Honor Marlee Lauffer with 2025 Silver Spur Award
The College of the Canyons Foundation has named Marlee Means Lauffer as the recipient of the prestigious 2025 Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of her longtime support of the college and community service in the Santa Clarita Valley.
College of the Canyons Foundation to Honor Marlee Lauffer with 2025 Silver Spur Award
Feb. 13: Jersey Mike’s All-Day Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
Jersey Mike’s is hosting an all-day fundraiser, at all seven Santa Clarita Valley locations, for Carousel Ranch’s 11th Annual “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” Campaign.
Feb. 13: Jersey Mike’s All-Day Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
Mustangs Finish Mid-Pack to Begin Spring Season
The Master's University men's and women's golf teams began their spring season in the West Coast Classic, hosted by Lewis & Clark College at Victoria Club in Riverside Tuesday, Feb. 11. Both squads finished their respective tournaments in the middle of the pack, with the men's team finishing in sixth and the women's team finishing in fifth.
Mustangs Finish Mid-Pack to Begin Spring Season
Mustangs Blaze Bright at Sunshine Open
The track and field teams for The Master's University stepped back on the line on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Sunshine Open Invitational in Santa Barbara. Multiple school records fell and qualifying times were hit in the Mustangs' second meet of the 2025 indoor season.
Mustangs Blaze Bright at Sunshine Open
Canyons Earns First Win, 5-4 over Ventura
College of the Canyons women's tennis began Western State Conference play by claiming its first victory, a 5-4 result over visiting Ventura College on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the Cougar Courts.
Canyons Earns First Win, 5-4 over Ventura
Public Health Advisory for Those Residing Near Burned Structures
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is reminding residents about the dangers associated with fire debris and issuing a Public Health Advisory for individuals residing within 250 yards of a burned structure or parcel within or near the Palisades and Eaton burn areas.
Public Health Advisory for Those Residing Near Burned Structures
Feb. 13: NWS Issues Flash Flood Watch for SCV
The National Weather Service has issued a flash food watch for the Santa Clarita Valley on Thursday, Feb. 13. The watch is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday night. Rain is expected throughout Southern California.
Feb. 13: NWS Issues Flash Flood Watch for SCV
Big Fourth Quarter Gives Lady Mustangs the Win
The Master's University women's basketball team scored 28 points in the fourth quarter and held Benedictine Mesa to just 11 to come from behind and beat the Redhawks 70-58 Saturday, Feb. 8 in The MacArthur Center.
Big Fourth Quarter Gives Lady Mustangs the Win
Feb. 13: Arts Commission Agenda Includes Sidewalk Poetry, City Events
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission Feb. 13 meeting agenda includes overviews of the 2026 Sidewalk Poetry project and city of Santa Clarita 2025 events schedule.
Feb. 13: Arts Commission Agenda Includes Sidewalk Poetry, City Events
Mustangs Split Doubleheader with Warriors
The Master's University baseball team split a pair of games Friday, Feb. 7 with the Westcliff Warriors at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
Mustangs Split Doubleheader with Warriors
Canyons Wins Second Straight Conference Tourney
College of the Canyons men's golf won a second straight conference tournament while seeing all five scoring players finish top-10 in the individual standings at River Ridge Golf Club in Oxnard on Monday, Feb. 10.
Canyons Wins Second Straight Conference Tourney
Stevenson Ranch Burglary Suspects Sought
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station is looking for the individuals who committed a residential burglary in Stevenson Ranch.
Stevenson Ranch Burglary Suspects Sought
Tri-Union Seafoods Issues Recall of Canned Tuna Due to Botulism Risk
The Federal Food and Drug Administration has announced Tri-Union Seafoods in El Segundo has made the decision to voluntarily recall select lots of canned tuna products sold under the Genova brand name in California.
Tri-Union Seafoods Issues Recall of Canned Tuna Due to Botulism Risk
Feb. 26: Unincorporated Area of Newhall Targeted for Pet Licensing
Officers from the county of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control will be conducting field animal licensing efforts in the unincorporated areas of Newhall (91381) in the Santa Clarita Valley beginning Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Feb. 26: Unincorporated Area of Newhall Targeted for Pet Licensing
Santa Clarita Voices Podcast Episode Three Released by City
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of the third episode of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders, businesses and organizations.
Santa Clarita Voices Podcast Episode Three Released by City
Parks Grant to Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians
Parks California and California State Parks have announced grants to 31 organizations throughout California, including the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians, totaling more than $1 million to improve access to state parks and create memorable nature experiences.
Parks Grant to Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians
McChrystal Group Selected to Review County Emergency Alert, Evacuation
Los Angeles County has selected the McChrystal Group to conduct an independent review of the evacuation policies and emergency alert notification systems utilized by the county and its partners in responding to the Palisades and Eaton Fires.
McChrystal Group Selected to Review County Emergency Alert, Evacuation
