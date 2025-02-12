Feb. 14: Glide Into Valentine’s Day Fun at The Cube’s Sweetheart Skate

Celebrate Valentine’s Day in the coziest way, bundled up at The Cube, Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, for a romantic Sweetheart Skate.

Bring your special someone and join us on the ice during public skate session on Valentine’s Day, Friday, Feb. 14 from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. at The Cube (27745 Smyth Drive).

Join us for Sweetheart Skate and enjoy a special, buy one admission, get one free, offer. As you skate up an appetite, head up to The Grille on the second floor for a delicious meal or visit The Top Shelf for Valentine’s Day-themed drinks and shareable appetizers, perfect for two.

No reservations needed for this romantic night at one of the most unique spots in town.

For more information about Sweetheart Skate please contact The Cube’s Guest Services at (661) 257-2823 or visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com.

