Feb. 14: Maginns Pub Valentine’s Day Farm to Table Dinner

Maginns Pub is hosting a Valentine’s Day five-course farm-to-table Irish Pub style dinner Friday, Feb. 14, at 24480 Main St., #140, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Seating times are at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Limited seating available.

A $25 deposit per person will be required to book a reservation. Pricing for the dinner is $75 plus tax per person. Gratuity not included in price. Beverages will be available for purchase at the event.

The chef will be preparing a five-course tasting menu featuring products from the Old Town Newhall Farmers market. Amuse and Champagne will be served upon entry to the event and additional beverages will be available for purchase.

Reserve a spot by visiting www.maginnspub.com/#events.

Guests dining on the heated patio will enjoy live music, and all guests will receive a special treat to take home.

