February 7
1919 - First publication of weekly Newhall Signal newspaper, $2 a year [story]
Signal Century
Feb. 14: Sweet Hearts Skate Event at The Cube
| Friday, Feb 7, 2025
sweethart skate at the cube

The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center in Valencia will offer a special Valentine’s Day Sweet Hearts Skate on Friday, Feb. 14.

Admission is priced at buy one, get one free during the public skating event.

The Sweet Hearts Skate event will be held during public skating hours 7:30-9:30 p.m.

The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center

27745 Smyth Drive,

Valencia, CA 91355

For questions call (661)257-2823.

www.thecubesantaclarita.com
