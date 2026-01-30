Feb. 14: ‘Sweetheart Skate’ Event at The Cube

The Santa Clarita City Council, joined by the Planning Commission, Arts Commission and Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission, will hold a 2026-27 Budget Joint Study Session Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. in the Carl Boyer Room at Santa Clarita City Hall.

The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia will host a "Sweetheart Skate," event 8:30-9:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 14.

"Tales From the Dark Stacks," an adult paranormal-themed book club will meet 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14 at the Valencia Library.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is strongly encouraging everyone six months and older to get vaccinated against influenza and take steps to prevent its spread as flu activity increases across Los Angeles County.

Tiago Soares had a team and career high 34 points as The Master's University Men's Basketball team defeated La Sierra University 110-81 in The MacArthur Center on Thursday, Jan. 29.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station has issued a Scam Alert about "fake" phone calls to residents in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Santa Clarita Sister Cities, invites local students to submit original artwork, poetry, essays/creative writing, photographs or music for the 2026 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.

A Facebook post on the Santa Clarita Flyers home page confirmed that the SC Flyers girls ice hockey team has been involved in a fatal car accident on Thursday, Jan. 29 in Colorado, as reported on NBC4 News in Los Angeles.

Things are getting weird and exciting as Foothill League soccer nears its finish this week.

The Santa Clarita Flyers organization has announced on its Facebook page that donations are being accepted to assist the families and players affected by the Thursday, Jan. 29 accident in Colorado

Circle of Hope will host its "Bowling for Hope" event Sunday, Feb.22, from 5-8 p.m. at Valencia Lanes, located at 23700 Lyons Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.

Four California Institute of the Arts alums and one Cal Arts faculty member have been recognized by Creative Capital, the nonprofit organization dedicated to championing artistic freedom of expression, with the recent announcement of the 2026 Creative Capital Awards and the inaugural State of the Art Prize.

Top Shelf Bar & Grill at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia will host a Super Bowl Watch Party, 3:30 p.m., Sunday Feb. 8.

United States Artists, a national arts funding organization dedicated to supporting living artists and cultural practitioners across the United States through unrestricted awards, has announced five CalArtians to its 2026 cohort of USA Fellows.

Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a "Learn and Launch Robotics" class 3:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 2 at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

March 7: Register Now for Free Document Shredding/Carpet Drop-off Event The next free city of Santa Clarita document shredding and carpet recycling drop-off event will be held Saturday, March 7, 9 a.m.-noon in Canyon Country.

Bill Miranda | Creativity on Display in Santa Clarita Santa Clarita is home to a vibrant and diverse arts scene that continues to inspire connection, creativity and discovery.

Feb. 6-9: I-405 Reduced to Three Lanes in Each Direction Through the Sepulveda Pass Caltrans has announced extended weekend lane reductions along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass. The freeway will be reduced to three lanes in each direction and motorists are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes and explore public transportation options to reach their destinations.

Mustang Volleyball Tops CUI on the Road The Master's University men's volleyball team rebounded from a tough first set to beat the Concordia University Irvine in four sets Wednesday night, Jan. 28 in Irvine.

Mustangs ‘Slam’ to Victory in Game One; Second Game Called for Darkness Mikey Murr hit a grand slam in the bottom of the first to highlight an eight-run inning and propel The Master's University baseball team to a 20-8 win over the Westcliff Warriors Saturday, Jan. 24 in game one of a scheduled doubleheader at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.