Feb. 14: ‘Tales From the Dark Stacks’ Book Club at Valencia Library

“Tales From the Dark Stacks,” an adult paranormal-themed book club will meet 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14 at the Valencia Library.

Themes will include anything from the eerie, otherworldly, ghosts, haunts, cryptids, folklore and the supernatural.

This month’s pick is: “Starling House” by Alix E. Harrow.

From Goodreads:

Eden, Kentucky, is just another dying, bad-luck town, known only for the legend of E. Starling, the reclusive nineteenth-century author and illustrator who wrote The Underland–and disappeared. Before she vanished, Starling House appeared. But everyone agrees that it’s best to let the uncanny house―and its last lonely heir, Arthur Starling―go to rot.

Opal knows better than to mess with haunted houses or brooding men, but an unexpected job offer might be a chance to get her brother out of Eden. Too quickly, though, Starling House starts to feel dangerously like something she’s never had: a home.

As sinister forces converge on Starling House, Opal and Arthur are going to have to make a dire choice to dig up the buried secrets of the past and confront their own fears, or let Eden be taken over by literal nightmares.

If Opal wants a home, she’ll have to fight for it.

Following book club meeting will be Saturday, March 14.

For more information visit https://santaclarita.librarycalendar.com/events/month.

