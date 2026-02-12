header image

February 12
1879 - Mint Canyon School District organized (merged into Sulphur Springs Union in 1944) [story]
Mint Canyon School
Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day Dinner at Greater Pacific
| Thursday, Feb 12, 2026
greater pacific

Greater Pacific Restaurant at the Hyatt Regency Valencia will be hosting a three-course special Valentine’s Day Dinner, Saturday, Feb. 14.

Greater Pacific Restaurant at the Hyatt Regency Valencia is located at 24500 Town Center Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Love is in the menu. Enjoy a specially curated three-course dinner along with a complimentary glass of champagne. Reservations available on OpenTable. Book early, seating is limited.

For more information visit Greater Pacific’s website.

The menu is listed below.

valentines day menu greater pacific
02-11-2026 Feb. 18: Public Invited to Participate in Third Urban Water Management Plan Community Workshop
02-11-2026 Feb. 17: SCV Water Customers Asked to Temporarily Pause All Outdoor Water Use During Castaic Lake Maintenance
02-09-2026 Henry Mayo Cardiovascular Center Offers SuperSaturated Oxygen Therapy
02-09-2026 Feb. 17-24: Pause SCV Outdoor Water Use
12-30-2024 Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Feb. 21: SCAA, Locke Ladies ‘First, Famous Black Trailblazers of Santa Clarita’ Book Release, Art Exhibit Reception
The Locke Ladies Collaborative Members and Santa Clarita Artists Association will present "Celebration of Santa Clarita First & Famous Black Trailblazers," a Black History Month book release and art exhibit reception, 3:30-5:50 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21. at the SCAA Gallery.
Feb. 21: SCAA, Locke Ladies ‘First, Famous Black Trailblazers of Santa Clarita’ Book Release, Art Exhibit Reception
Whitesides Pays Tribute to Santa Clarita Lady Flyers on House Floor in D.C.
On Thursday, Feb. 12, U.S. Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) paid tribute, on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, to the Santa Clarita Lady Flyers, an age 12 and under girls hockey team involved in a tragic traffic accident last month.
Whitesides Pays Tribute to Santa Clarita Lady Flyers on House Floor in D.C.
Feb. 19: ‘Teen Crafts & Stuff, DIY Mini Yarn Hats’ at Canyon Country Library
Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library will host a "Teen Crafts & Stuff: DIY Mini Yarn Hats," event on Thursday, Feb. 19, 4-5 p.m. at 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
Feb. 19: ‘Teen Crafts & Stuff, DIY Mini Yarn Hats’ at Canyon Country Library
Feb. 20: ‘Rock en Español vs. 80’s New Wave’ at El Patron Mexican Bar, Grill
El Patron Mexican Bar & Grill will present "Rock en Español vs. 80’s New Wave" featuring the Golden State Band, Friday, Feb. 20 with live music starting at 10 p.m.
Feb. 20: ‘Rock en Español vs. 80’s New Wave’ at El Patron Mexican Bar, Grill
SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Witnesses to Fatal Crash That Killed Married Couple
A traffic collision at the Intersection of Newhall Ranch Road and Bouquet Canyon Road at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 6 resulted in the deaths of Genry and Patty Ortiz of Santa Clarita and severe injuries to their 25-year-old daughter, Erin.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Witnesses to Fatal Crash That Killed Married Couple
Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day Dinner at Greater Pacific
Greater Pacific Restaurant at the Hyatt Regency Valencia will be hosting a three-course special Valentine's Day Dinner, Saturday, Feb. 14.
Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day Dinner at Greater Pacific
TMU Men Take Fifth, Women Sixth in First Golf Tourney of 2026
The Master's University men's golf team finished fifth, while the women's team placed sixth at the West Coast Classic hosted by Lewis-Clark State (ID) on Feb. 9 and 10.
TMU Men Take Fifth, Women Sixth in First Golf Tourney of 2026
Feb. 18: ‘Clay Decorated Mug Vases’ Event at Canyon Country Library
Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library will host a "Clay Decorated Mug Vases," event on Wednesday, Feb.18, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
Feb. 18: ‘Clay Decorated Mug Vases’ Event at Canyon Country Library
TMU Track Notches Several Standards at CMS
The Master's University track and field teams competed against multiple NCAA squads in the OIDFE Challenge on Saturday, Feb. 7 in Claremont.
TMU Track Notches Several Standards at CMS
Cougars Win Second Straight, 8-1 at Antelope Valley
College of the Canyons women's tennis defeated host Antelope Valley College in convincing fashion on Tuesday, Feb. 10, as the Cougars played to an 8-1 victory for the team's second straight win.
Cougars Win Second Straight, 8-1 at Antelope Valley
Canyons Tops Field at First WSC Tourney
College of the Canyons men's golf took first in its first Western State Conference event of the season, with the Cougars taking both team and individual medalist honors at Oakmont Country Club on Monday, Feb. 9.
Canyons Tops Field at First WSC Tourney
Feb. 18: COC Board of Trustees Special Meeting/Study Session
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a Special Meeting & Ethics, Conflict of Interest, Form 700 Reporting & FPRA Study Session on Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m.
Feb. 18: COC Board of Trustees Special Meeting/Study Session
Jason Gibbs | Explore Contract Class Offerings in Seasons
One of the things that makes Santa Clarita such a special place to live is the variety of opportunities available for residents to stay active, learn something new and connect with one another.
Jason Gibbs | Explore Contract Class Offerings in Seasons
CDE Reiterates Parents’ Rights to Review Student Records
The California Department of Education recently sent a letter to all district and county superintendents and charter administrators to reiterate the facts of the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and California law.
CDE Reiterates Parents’ Rights to Review Student Records
Today in SCV History (Feb. 12)
<strong>1879</strong> - Mint Canyon School District organized (merged into Sulphur Springs Union in 1944) [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/sg19680421mint.htm" target="_blank" rel="noopener">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/sg19680421mint.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/sg19680421mintt.jpg" alt="Mint Canyon School" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
2026 SCAG Scholarship Program Now Accepting Student Applications
 The Southern California Association of Governments is pleased to announce that the application window for the 2026 SCAG Scholarship Program is now open.
2026 SCAG Scholarship Program Now Accepting Student Applications
Feb. 13: Zonta Club of SCV ‘Women Who Serve’ Nomination Deadline
Since 1984, the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley has honored the extraordinary women whose volunteer service strengthens and uplifts the Santa Clarita Valley.
Feb. 13: Zonta Club of SCV ‘Women Who Serve’ Nomination Deadline
LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Missing Children and Parents From Palmdale
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Palmdale Station are asking for the public’s help locating Missing Children, Joseph Franz (10-years-old male White) and Jaxxon Franz (7-years-old male White) and Missing Parents, Audrey Nicole Burak (31-years-old female White) and Marcus Ryananthonie McArthur, (35-years-old male White).
LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Missing Children and Parents From Palmdale
Feb. 18: Public Invited to Participate in Third Urban Water Management Plan Community Workshop
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency invites community members to participate in a community workshop looking at the Agency's portfolio and Water Shortage Contingency Plan  as part of the Urban Water Management Plan development process.
Feb. 18: Public Invited to Participate in Third Urban Water Management Plan Community Workshop
Feb. 21: Final Call For Students to Submit Art For Art Hip Youth Contest
The city of Santa Clarita is issuing a final call to local students to submit artwork for the Art Hop Youth Art Contest.
Feb. 21: Final Call For Students to Submit Art For Art Hip Youth Contest
New Bill Would Help Ensure the Future of Popular California State Parks Pass Program
California State Parks Foundation applauded the introduction of new legislation that would help ensure the future of the incredibly popular California State Library Parks Pass.
New Bill Would Help Ensure the Future of Popular California State Parks Pass Program
California Lawmakers Strike Back at Deadly DUI Repeat Offenders with Three Bills
After witnessing the devastation caused by drunk drivers firsthand, former CHP Sergeant Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) is partnering with Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Irvine) and Senator Bob Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera) to protect victims, and hold repeat DUI offenders accountable.
California Lawmakers Strike Back at Deadly DUI Repeat Offenders with Three Bills
Feb. 12: Jersey Mike’s Hosts Carousel Ranch Fundraiser at All SCV Locations
Jersey Mike’s is hosting an all-day fundraiser for Carousel Ranch’s 12th Annual “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” Campaign on Thursday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Feb. 12: Jersey Mike’s Hosts Carousel Ranch Fundraiser at All SCV Locations
Feb. 17: SCV Water Customers Asked to Temporarily Pause All Outdoor Water Use During Castaic Lake Maintenance
SCV Water is asking customers to pause all outdoor water use from Feb. 17-24, 2026,  while scheduled maintenance at Castaic Lake temporarily limits the Agency’s imported water  supply.
Feb. 17: SCV Water Customers Asked to Temporarily Pause All Outdoor Water Use During Castaic Lake Maintenance
