Feb. 15: Lucky Luke Brewing, Good Vibes Present Anti-Valentine’s Day Party

A few Santa Clarita Valley school districts cancelled classes for Thursday, Jan. 23 due to an abundance of caution because of the Hughes Fire. With the lifting of mandatory evacuation orders, and the movement of the fire away from the SCV, back-to-school notifications have been issued, with a few exceptions, for Friday, Jan. 24.
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Joint Coordination Information Center have released the following information as of 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 on the fires active in Southern California.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo joined a bipartisan coalition of state and local leaders as Governor Newsom signed a package of bills directing $2.5 billion toward wildfire relief, rebuilding and recovery.
Lucky Luke Brewing and Good Vibes Events will host a Anti-Valentine's Day Party and vendor market, 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The 12th annual SCV Rotary Charity Chili Cook-Off will be held Friday, Feb. 7, 5-9 p.m. Chili cookers will be preparing their spicy specialties on the patio of the SCV Senior Center.
Le Chene French Cuisine will host a Murder Mystery Dinner Theater and Parlor Magic Show 6:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.
As part of Santa Clarita Valley Water’s mission to provide reliable water supplies of high-quality water at a reasonable cost, the Agency regularly evaluates the cost of providing service to confirm that expenses are balanced with revenue so that it can adequately address system operations, maintenance and updates, meet government regulations and maintain financial stability.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has announced potential direct smoke impact from the Hughes Wildfire has caused unhealthy air quality.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has announced an update effective on Thursday, Jan. 23 about which zones will be permitted to re-enter and repopulate.
The Los Angeles County Joint Coordination Information Center has released the following information as of 1 p.m. on the Hughes Fire. A total of 10,176 acres has been consumed.
Valencia High School and Saving Hearts Foundation will host free cardiologist consultations 9 a.m.- 3p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at 27801 N Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
1882
- Author Helen Hunt Jackson visits Rancho Camulos; inspiration for "Ramona" novel [story
]
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council will present Mastering Strategies on a Shoestring Budget on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 4-6 p.m.
Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone reported in a press briefing held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 that the Hughes Fire has consumed more than 9,400 acres.
School districts in the Santa Clarita Valley have announced a list of schools that will be closed Thursday, Jan. 23 due to the Hughes Fire.
The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation is proud to announce that it has been awarded a $50,000 disaster relief grant from Petco Love, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of pets and their families.
We would like to start by thanking all of our staff, especially our transportation department, and first responders for their support and swift action during the rapidly evolving situation related to the Hughes Fire.
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a wildfire smoke advisory for Santa Clarita and the surrounding areas.
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the February Business After Hours Mixer on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at FastSigns, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
DACC is actively responding to the ongoing “Hughes Fire,” which has burned more than 5,000 acres in the region.
The 2025 Los Angeles Homeless Count, an annual event to count unhoused people in Los Angeles County has been rescheduled to Feb. 18-20.
In an abundance of caution, the Saugus Union School District has asked families of students at Tesoro del Valle Elementary and West Creek Academy to pick up their students from school immediately.
L.A. County has launched a one-stop portal to connect the public with trusted organizations that are providing crucial relief and support in our communities.
