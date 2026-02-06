Feb. 15: Lunar New Year Celebration at Vazquez Rocks Natural Area

Vasquez Rocks Natural Area will ring in the new year with its “Lunar New Year Celebration” 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 15 at the Vasquez Rocks Interpretive Center.

Vasquez Rocks Natural Area is located at 10700 Escondido Canyon Road, Agua Dulce, CA 91390.

This celebration will include crafts, music, food tastings, food vendors and exhibits honoring the enduring legacy of Chinese communities in this region.

To welcome the year ahead, gather in remembrance and connection, celebrating ancestors whose lives and labor moved through this landscape and continue to shape shared history today.

All ages are welcome and this event is free.

