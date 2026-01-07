Feb. 15: SCV Chinese Cultural Association Lunar New Year Gala

College of the Canyons offensive lineman TJ Taylor has been named to the California Community College Football Coaches Association Region III All-California Team.

College of the Canyons men's basketball received a game-high 17 points from freshman center Craig Irons, and Dwayne Boston Jr. added a double-double of his own, to help guide the Cougars past visiting L.A. Pierce College 78-64 on Saturday night, Jan. 3.

Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a "Teen Game Day: Escape Room," event Wednesday, Jan. 21, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced the launch of the SCV Water Gardening Club, a new community-focused program debuting in 2026.

Works by Santa Clarita Artist Association's Jeanne Iler will be on display Jan. 17-Feb. 22 at Canyon Theatre Guild.

SCV Chinese Cultural Association is hosting its first Lunar New Year Gala, Sunday, Feb. 15 at Newhall Family Theatre.

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold an organizational meeting and board retreat on Friday, Jan. 9.

Violinist Paul Stein will perform at the Old Town Newhall Branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library on Saturday, Jan. 10 from 3-4 p.m.

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit proposals for a new, large-scale art installation to be displayed above the children’s area at the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Water Resources and Watershed Committee will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m.

A difficult first quarter proved too much to overcome as The Master's University women's basketball team fell to the Hope International Royals 60-53 Tuesday night, Jan. 6 in Fullerton.

Meet author Sam Sherdel and her animal friends, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 8 at the Valencia Library.

The Latino Business Alliance will host a Café con Leche, 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 20 at Las Originales Mexican Bar and Grill.

Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is kicking off the new year with a training session for new “Allies,” 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 13, to support Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the Los Angeles county foster care system.

Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang is reminding property owners in the path of the recent torrential rainstorms that they may be eligible for tax relief.

The West Coast Health Alliance continues to recommend vaccination in alignment with the American Academy of Pediatrics Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule.

California Credit Union Foundation is encouraging college-bound students in the Santa Clarita Valley to apply for its 2026 Student Scholarship Program.

The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will meet on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The Santa Clarita Artists Association Friday morning monthly Plein Air Painting event will be held Friday, Jan. 9, 9 a.m.-noon at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area.

West Ranch Hockey JV and Special Needs Athletes and Peers will host a Top Shelf Toss Cornhole Tournament fundraiser, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 10 at Lucky Luke Brewing Company.

Today in SCV History (Jan. 6) 1800 - Teuteu, 34, wife of village captain, baptized (as Tomasa) at S.F. Mission; born at Tochonanga (Eternal Valley area) in 1766, before Europeans arrived

