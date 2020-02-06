Feb. 15: Zonta Hosting LifeForward Tax Season Workshop

A workshop, hosted by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will help participants understand guidelines for filing State and Federal taxes to include any updated requirements. You will be able to “Understand the Basics – Whether you Prepare Your Own or Not!” presented by Laura Troost, Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

Laura Troost specializes in income tax and accounting for individuals and small businesses; she has over 19 years experience and expertise to share with you and help you understand common errors and omissions that could be costly. This workshop is very timely and important and will include updates concerning 2019 tax changes.

This free LifeForward workshop is scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Valencia Methodist Church located at 25718 McBean Parkway, Valencia, 91355.

Previous workshops in the series have helped women and attendees learn techniques about how to identify and accomplish life goal; improve relationships and communicate more effectively; select career options and pursue meaningful employment; empower children; deal with anger management and stress; set budgets and manage money; and advice before, during and after a divorce. Workshops are designed to help participants believe in their unlimited power and potential, build the skills necessary to succeed, and be the powerful women they are meant to be!

Zonta offers nine free LifeForward workshops, on a monthly basis (dark during June, July and December), in collaboration with Single Mothers Outreach, Child & Family Center’s Domestic Violence Program, Returning Women Veterans and Veterans’ Wives, and the Los Angeles County Department of Child & Family Services serving foster mothers and youth.

Workshops are organized by topics developed from surveys and inquiries showing expressed interest and needs. Flyers and a schedule of upcoming workshops are posted on www.scvzonta.org for individuals who are interested in a particular topic. Participants are not required to register in advance, however free childcare is available through Single Mothers Outreach (SMO) and the number of children MUST be registered at least one week in advance – call SMO (661) 288-0117. All are welcome.