Feb. 16: Entry Deadline SCAA Gallery Show ‘Colors of the Rainbow’

The Santa Clarita Artists Association has issued a “call to artists” to participate in its “Colors of the Rainbow” gallery show which will be held March 3 to April 8.

Deadline for entries is Feb. 16.

Entries should reflect the beauty and joy that color brings to our world and our lives.

Each artist must fill out the Gallery Form on the online website listing all works entered in the show.

Up to four pieces of wall art may be submitted to “Colors of the Rainbow”.

The following information must be included: Artist name, title of work, price and medium.

All work must be photographed in such a way that it is clearly visible at 300 dpi with no mats or frames showing.

SCAA’s 25% gallery commission will apply if work is sold.

There is a $15 gallery fee to enter.

If accepted into the show, artists must agree to host the Gallery for four three-hour time slots over the duration of the show.

Accepted artists may bring up to four pieces of tabletop art or small sculpture measuring no more than 10”x10”.

Accepted artists may bring up to five prints and up to 15 notecards.

Work accepted into the show must comply with the following:

–Wall art Canvases 1” thick or less must be framed.

–Wall art Canvases 1 ¼” thick or larger must be painted on all edges.

–All work must be wired for hanging. No sawtooth hangers.

To enter click here: https://www.santaclaritaartists.org/call-to-artist-colors-of-the-rainbow.html.

