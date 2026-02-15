header image

February 15
1939 - Los Angeles premiere of John Ford's "Stagecoach"; approx. 7 seconds shot in SCV [Watch Clip]
Stagecoach movie
Feb. 16: Flood Watch, Wind Advisory for SCV Issued by National Weather Service
| Sunday, Feb 15, 2026
rain santa clara camp plenty soledad jim walker

The National Weather Service has issued a widespread flood watch and wind advisory for a large area of Southern California including the Santa Clarita Valley for Monday, Feb. 16 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The NWS advises that flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. Rock and mud slides are possible near steep terrain. Debris flows are possible on burn scars.

The flood watch was issued for portion of southwest California, including the following areas, most of Central and Southern Los Angeles County, all of Ventura County including several burn scar areas.

Flash flooding is possible. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of low-lying and flood-prone locations, including creeks and streams.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding is possible.

A line of heavy showers and thunderstorms will sweep across the region on Monday, bringing the risk for flash flooding, rock and mud slides and burn-scar debris flows across the Flood Watch area. After the passage of the line, scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms will continue into Monday evening, prolonging the flooding risk in isolated locations.

Flooding and burn-scar debris flows are not expected for areas above the snow level, of approximately 6,000 feet to 6500 feet elevation, where snow will fall instead of rain.

For more information visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood.

The NWS advises SCV residents to monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Travel through passes and canyons could become dangerous, and be alert for rock slides and mud slides. Follow the direction of Emergency Management and Law Enforcement officials.

The NWS advises that southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph are expected in a large portion of southwest California.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has issued the following instructions for L.A. County residents:

Follow all instructions from emergency responders and emergency alert notifications.

Ensure your vehicle is safe to operate during wet weather. Make sure your tires, brakes, and windshield wipers are in proper working condition. Drive cautiously and slow down. Many roadways will be wet and slippery.

Do not attempt to cross flooded areas and never enter moving water. As little as 6 inches of water can knock over and carry away an adult and 18-24 inches of water can carry away most large SUVs, vans and trucks. “Turn around, don’t drown!”

Stay away from flood control debris basins, channels, facilities and river beds.

Keep at least 100 feet away from downed power lines and electrical wires. Call 911 to report downed lines.

Find information on the county’s Winter Shelter program at www.lahsa.org/winter-shelter or call 211 for assistance. Adults ages 18 and over who are experiencing homelessness are eligible for the program.

LASD is Asking for the Public's Help Locating Missing Children and Parents From Palmdale

LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Missing Children and Parents From Palmdale
Wednesday, Feb 11, 2026
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Palmdale Station are asking for the public’s help locating Missing Children, Joseph Franz (10-years-old male White) and Jaxxon Franz (7-years-old male White) and Missing Parents, Audrey Nicole Burak (31-years-old female White) and Marcus Ryananthonie McArthur, (35-years-old male White).
FULL STORY...

Bill Would Help Ensure the Future of Popular California State Parks Pass Program

Bill Would Help Ensure the Future of Popular California State Parks Pass Program
Wednesday, Feb 11, 2026
California State Parks Foundation applauded the introduction of new legislation that would help ensure the future of the incredibly popular California State Library Parks Pass.
FULL STORY...

California Lawmakers Strike Back at Deadly DUI Repeat Offenders with Three Bills

California Lawmakers Strike Back at Deadly DUI Repeat Offenders with Three Bills
Wednesday, Feb 11, 2026
After witnessing the devastation caused by drunk drivers firsthand, former CHP Sergeant Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) is partnering with Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Irvine) and Senator Bob Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera) to protect victims, and hold repeat DUI offenders accountable.
FULL STORY...

CDPH Urges Vaccination as Measles Cases Rise Across Multiple Counties

CDPH Urges Vaccination as Measles Cases Rise Across Multiple Counties
Tuesday, Feb 10, 2026
The California Department of Public Health is urging Californians to check their immunization status and get vaccinated against measles after local health departments have notified the state of multiple recent cases of measles.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
TMU Swim Wins Several Individual Titles at PCSC Championships
The Master's University swimming teams competed at the PCSC Championships this week at East L.A. Swim Stadium.
TMU Swim Wins Several Individual Titles at PCSC Championships
UPDATE: LASD Homicide Assists SCV Sheriff’s Station With Castaic Murder
An update on a murder that occured on Saturday, Feb. 14, in Castaic, has been issued by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau.
UPDATE: LASD Homicide Assists SCV Sheriff’s Station With Castaic Murder
Today in SCV History (Feb. 15)
<strong>1939</strong> - Los Angeles premiere of John Ford's "Stagecoach"; approx. 7 seconds shot in SCV [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw2172.htm" target="_blank">Watch Clip</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw2172.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/lw2172t.jpg" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;" alt="Stagecoach movie"> </a>
Feb. 26: Parenting for Prevention Presents Former Gang Member in Virtual Meeting
Peer pressure can change a child’s life in an instant. Join the city of Santa Clarita on Thursday, Feb. 26, 6-7 p.m. for an online parent presentation featuring Ramses Mayorga, a Canyon Country resident who fell into peer pressure as a teen, served time in prison and now mentors Santa Clarita youth.
Feb. 26: Parenting for Prevention Presents Former Gang Member in Virtual Meeting
Bouquet Canyon Road Now Closed at Benz Road, Detours in Place
A live video posted by "Canyon Karen" on the Bouquet Canyon Project-Residents' Forum page on Friday, Feb. 13, showed dozens of cars speeding up Bouquet Canyon Road, then slamming on their brakes to avoid crashing into the barricade just past Bouquet Canyon Road and Pam Court.
Bouquet Canyon Road Now Closed at Benz Road, Detours in Place
Today in SCV History (Feb. 14)
<strong>1939</strong> - Newhall Elementary School burns down; pupils rejoice [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/tlp_lat021539pg2.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/tlp_lat021539pg2.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/tlp_lat021539pg2imgt.jpg" alt="Newhall school" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
SUSD Board Seeks Public Input on Search for New District Superintendent
Saugus Union School District Dr. Colleen Hawkins will retire as Superintendent of SUSD at the end of this school year, June 30. The Board has begun the process of selecting the next superintendent for the SUSD district.
SUSD Board Seeks Public Input on Search for New District Superintendent
Kathryn Barger | No New Taxes in L.A. County
At our Board meeting this week, I voted "no" on another countywide sales tax. Los Angeles County already has the highest sales tax of any major metropolis.
Kathryn Barger | No New Taxes in L.A. County
Feb. 18: ‘Teen Game Day, Human Battleship’ at Newhall Library
Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a "Teen Game Day: Human Battleship," event Wednesday, Feb. 18, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Feb. 18: ‘Teen Game Day, Human Battleship’ at Newhall Library
March 7: SCAA Art Exhibit ‘Vessels’ Reception
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will hold a reception for its art exhibit, "Vessels," 5-8 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at the SCAA Gallery.
March 7: SCAA Art Exhibit ‘Vessels’ Reception
March 7: Jack and Jill of America ‘Mardi Gras Casino Night Fundraiser’
The Santa Clarita/ Antelope Valley Chapter of Jack and Jill of America will presents its "Mardi Gras Casino Night Fundraiser," 6-11 p.m., Saturday March 7 at Sand Canyon Country Club.
March 7: Jack and Jill of America ‘Mardi Gras Casino Night Fundraiser’
Cowboy Festival VIP Passes, Ticketed Events Now on Sale
The 30th Anniversary Cowboy Festival is riding into town, and it’s bigger than ever. Grab your VIP passes and ticketed experiences to enjoy cowboy living, live music, a new line dance competition and a full weekend packed with western fun.
Cowboy Festival VIP Passes, Ticketed Events Now on Sale
Feb. 17: SUSD Board Meets to Discuss District Growth Forecast Report
The Saugus Union School District will hold its regular public meeting of the governing board of trustees on Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m. It will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m. to discuss existing and anticipated litigation.
Feb. 17: SUSD Board Meets to Discuss District Growth Forecast Report
Valladares Introduces Bill to Ensure Buffer Between Schools, Rehab Facilities
State Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares has announced the introduction of SB 1060, legislation establishing a statewide standard requiring large residential alcohol and drug rehabilitation facilities to be located at least 1,000 feet away from public or private elementary schools, secondary schools and daycare centers.
Valladares Introduces Bill to Ensure Buffer Between Schools, Rehab Facilities
High School Soccer Playoffs: Three Foothill League Teams Remain
Overtime and penalty kicks were not good to our Foothill League boys soccer squads in the playoffs on Feb. 11. And the result was that only one of five teams, yes, the one that did not have to go to overtime, collected a victory. None of the Foothill League girls teams had to go to overtime, and two out of four came away with victories on Feb. 12.
High School Soccer Playoffs: Three Foothill League Teams Remain
Feb. 22: Historic Rancho Camulos Museum Hosts Entertaining Fundraiser
The Rancho Camulos Museum in Piru will present John Boston, a columnist for The Signal newspaper in Santa Clarita, as he shares humorous and secret tales of Santa Clarita Valley newspaper legends Ruth and Scott Newhall on Sunday, Feb. 22 at noon.
Feb. 22: Historic Rancho Camulos Museum Hosts Entertaining Fundraiser
Today in SCV History (Feb. 13)
<strong>1999</strong> - SCV & AV split off from 805 area code to become 661 [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/sg031305-manzer.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/sg031305-manzer.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/pacific_telephone.jpg" alt="Pacific Telephone" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
Feb. 21: SCAA, Locke Ladies ‘First, Famous Black Trailblazers of Santa Clarita’ Book Release, Art Exhibit Reception
The Locke Ladies Collaborative Members and Santa Clarita Artists Association will present "Celebration of Santa Clarita First & Famous Black Trailblazers," a Black History Month book release and art exhibit reception, 3:30-5:50 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21. at the SCAA Gallery.
Feb. 21: SCAA, Locke Ladies ‘First, Famous Black Trailblazers of Santa Clarita’ Book Release, Art Exhibit Reception
Whitesides Pays Tribute to Santa Clarita Lady Flyers on House Floor in D.C.
On Thursday, Feb. 12, U.S. Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) paid tribute, on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, to the Santa Clarita Lady Flyers, an age 12 and under girls hockey team involved in a tragic traffic accident last month.
Whitesides Pays Tribute to Santa Clarita Lady Flyers on House Floor in D.C.
Feb. 19: ‘Teen Crafts & Stuff, DIY Mini Yarn Hats’ at Canyon Country Library
Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library will host a "Teen Crafts & Stuff: DIY Mini Yarn Hats," event on Thursday, Feb. 19, 4-5 p.m. at 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
Feb. 19: ‘Teen Crafts & Stuff, DIY Mini Yarn Hats’ at Canyon Country Library
Feb. 20: ‘Rock en Español vs. 80’s New Wave’ at El Patron Mexican Bar, Grill
El Patron Mexican Bar & Grill will present "Rock en Español vs. 80’s New Wave" featuring the Golden State Band, Friday, Feb. 20 with live music starting at 10 p.m.
Feb. 20: ‘Rock en Español vs. 80’s New Wave’ at El Patron Mexican Bar, Grill
SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Witnesses to Fatal Crash That Killed Married Couple
A traffic collision at the Intersection of Newhall Ranch Road and Bouquet Canyon Road at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 6 resulted in the deaths of Genry and Patty Ortiz of Santa Clarita and severe injuries to their 25-year-old daughter, Erin.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Witnesses to Fatal Crash That Killed Married Couple
