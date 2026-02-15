Feb. 16: Flood Watch, Wind Advisory for SCV Issued by National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has issued a widespread flood watch and wind advisory for a large area of Southern California including the Santa Clarita Valley for Monday, Feb. 16 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The NWS advises that flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. Rock and mud slides are possible near steep terrain. Debris flows are possible on burn scars.

The flood watch was issued for portion of southwest California, including the following areas, most of Central and Southern Los Angeles County, all of Ventura County including several burn scar areas.

Flash flooding is possible. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of low-lying and flood-prone locations, including creeks and streams.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding is possible.

A line of heavy showers and thunderstorms will sweep across the region on Monday, bringing the risk for flash flooding, rock and mud slides and burn-scar debris flows across the Flood Watch area. After the passage of the line, scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms will continue into Monday evening, prolonging the flooding risk in isolated locations.

Flooding and burn-scar debris flows are not expected for areas above the snow level, of approximately 6,000 feet to 6500 feet elevation, where snow will fall instead of rain.

For more information visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood.

The NWS advises SCV residents to monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Travel through passes and canyons could become dangerous, and be alert for rock slides and mud slides. Follow the direction of Emergency Management and Law Enforcement officials.

The NWS advises that southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph are expected in a large portion of southwest California.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has issued the following instructions for L.A. County residents:

Follow all instructions from emergency responders and emergency alert notifications.

Ensure your vehicle is safe to operate during wet weather. Make sure your tires, brakes, and windshield wipers are in proper working condition. Drive cautiously and slow down. Many roadways will be wet and slippery.

Do not attempt to cross flooded areas and never enter moving water. As little as 6 inches of water can knock over and carry away an adult and 18-24 inches of water can carry away most large SUVs, vans and trucks. “Turn around, don’t drown!”

Stay away from flood control debris basins, channels, facilities and river beds.

Keep at least 100 feet away from downed power lines and electrical wires. Call 911 to report downed lines.

Find information on the county’s Winter Shelter program at www.lahsa.org/winter-shelter or call 211 for assistance. Adults ages 18 and over who are experiencing homelessness are eligible for the program.

