Feb. 16: Hart Governing Board Meeting

The attached list of computers and other computer-related accessories, instructional materials, and other miscellaneous items are obsolete and no longer suitable for District use. Pursuant to Board Policy 3270 and California Education Code Sections 17545-17555 and 60510-60530, staff requests the Governing Board, by unanimous vote of those members present, declare that the property is no longer suitable for school purposes and is of insufficient value to defray the costs of arranging a sale, and thereby authorize the property to be disposed of by donation or disposal. All applicable e-waste will be collected and certified to its proper disposal by a state approved e-waste recycler. Google strictly regulates all Chrome devices (e.g. Chromebook, Chromebox, Chromebase, Chromebit), which receive automatic updates that enhance both the device and its software. Device updates provide the latest features and keep the device secure, and are applied across the operating system, browser and hardware. These updates depend on many device specific non-Google hardware and software providers that work with Google to provide the highest level of security and stability support. For this reason, older Chrome devices cannot receive updates indefinitely to enable new OS and browser features. The attached list is comprised exclusively of Chromebooks which have met, or will meet in the near future, their end of support date as determined by Google. Therefore these devices will no longer receive updates from Google and no longer support the State mandated assessment needs of the District. There is however some useful life remaining with these devices. Therefore some, or all, of the remaining items in the attached list will be donated to the WiSH Education Foundation, who has agreed to assist with the process of collecting and preparing them for distribution to students through a mutually agreed upon process by which the items will go to our neediest students.