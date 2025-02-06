Feb. 16: Libraries Looking for Volunteers for Tween Spring Clean-Up

Santa Clarita Public Libraries are looking for volunteers for its Tween Spring Clean-Up beginning 8:45 a.m.- 12:45 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 at Valencia Library, with other volunteer opportunities Sundays, March 2 and 9.

Task: Volunteers will help dust and wipe library bookshelves, desks, seating areas and other surfaces as directed by staff.

Dates and Locations:

Volunteers interested in volunteering at one or more three cleaning events must register for each.

Sunday, Feb. 16 at Valencia Library, 23743 West Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355

Sunday, March 2 at Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country Library, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351

Sunday, March 9 at Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321

Ages: 11-13 years (junior high school students ONLY)

For more information and to sign up visit https://volunteer.samaritan.com/custom/526/opp_details/13126

Pre-registration is required. No walk-ins allowed.

Wear comfortable clothes.

