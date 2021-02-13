Feb. 16: Thurmond, CDE to Host Virtual Black History Month Discussion with Dr. Shirley Weber

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and the California Department of Education will host a virtual Black History Month discussion between students from across California and the state’s first African American Secretary of State, Dr. Shirley Weber.

The event takes place on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at 4 p.m. and will be live-streamed on the CDE Facebook page and on Zoom. To attend through Zoom, use passcode: 194593.

The event—titled “Words of Wisdom: A Black History Month Conversation with Dr. Shirley Weber”—will give young scholars a chance to engage in an interactive discussion about Dr. Weber’s experience as an educator and politician, the importance of teaching black history and elevating black excellence beyond Black History Month, and the power of civic engagement.

First elected to the California State Assembly in 2012, Dr. Weber has been a voice of moral clarity in the Legislature as she provides leadership on issues of racial and social justice.

Dr. Weber is making history in her own right by being the first African American to serve as Secretary of State in California.

