2013 - Motion picture helicopter provider David Gibbs of Valencia and two others are killed in crash at Acton movie ranch; Hollywood's deadliest on-set incident since triple-fatal "Twilight Zone Movie" helicopter crash in Valencia in 1982 [report]
NTSB
Feb. 16: VIA Virtual Series to Feature Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda
| Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021
virtual series

The Valley Industry Association’s next Virtual Series presentation will feature Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda via Zoom on Tuesday, February 16, starting at 11 a.m.

The newly installed mayor will outline his plans and vision for 2021.

VIA and the Virtual Series salute the city of Santa Clarita for its continued strong, active support. As we move into 2021, the City Council and staff continue to work hard for our businesses and residents with Santa Clarita recently being designated as the 13th safest city in the nation.

Virtual Series Fees:

* VIA Members: $15.00

* Non-Members: $20.00

To register, click here.

Santa Clarita’s first Latino mayor, Bill Miranda is an Air Force Veteran, local business owner, motivational speaker, former CEO of the Santa Clarita Valley Latino Chamber of Commerce, published author, and a community leader in championing minority causes. He was appointed to the council seat vacated by Dante Acosta in January 2017.

Miranda was born and raised in New York City. He attended military school and went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force. He has a bachelor’s degree in engineering, a master’s in management systems, and has completed a year of doctoral studies in organizational management. His corporate career includes time with many Fortune 500 companies including IBM, Xerox, and Data General. He has lived in Santa Clarita for the last 34 years.

Currently, he is president of Bill Miranda Consulting and Editor in Chief of Our Valley Santa Clarita. He has also been a prominent voice in the community, hosting Leadership Starts with You on KHTS, Our Valley Santa Clarita on SCVTV and has served on many non-profit boards.

Originally drawn to Santa Clarita for the high quality of schools it offered for his young daughters, he and his wife Virginia love living here long after their girls have graduated.

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
The Valley Industry Association's next Virtual Series presentation will feature Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda via Zoom on Tuesday, February 16, starting at 11 a.m.
City Postpones 2021 Cowboy Festival; Plans April Events
The 2021 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival due to be held at William S. Hart Park in April was postponed on Wednesday by city of Santa Clarita officials due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
City Postpones 2021 Cowboy Festival; Plans April Events
Supes OK COVID-Related, SCV Motions
Santa Clarita Valley restaurants and other food-service providers will soon be required to ask residents if they’d like disposable food-ware with their orders after the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion during Tuesday’s regular meeting aimed at reducing waste.
Supes OK COVID-Related, SCV Motions
District Holds Study Session on Hart High Indian Mascot
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board discussed the history of Hart High’s Indian mascot — and whether it should be changed — during a virtual meeting Tuesday.
District Holds Study Session on Hart High Indian Mascot
Today in SCV History (Feb. 10)
2013 - Motion picture helicopter provider David Gibbs of Valencia and two others are killed in crash at Acton movie ranch; Hollywood's deadliest on-set incident since triple-fatal "Twilight Zone Movie" helicopter crash in Valencia in 1982 [report]
NTSB
Feb. 11: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Virtual Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting virtually, Thursday, Feb. 11, at 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 11: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Virtual Regular Meeting
Feb. 25: COC’s Virtual Public Artist Talk Featuring Kumasi J. Barnett
The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present a public artist talk with Kumasi J. Barnett to accompany his solo virtual exhibition “Kumasi J. Barnett: The Amazing Black-Man and Other American Stories,” at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25.
Feb. 25: COC’s Virtual Public Artist Talk Featuring Kumasi J. Barnett
Local Businesses, Residents Encouraged to Take Part in City’s New Foodie Friday
The city of Santa Clarita is encouraging residents to support locally-owned restaurants throughout its community.
Local Businesses, Residents Encouraged to Take Part in City’s New Foodie Friday
Feb. 10: COC Board of Trustees Virtual Special Study Session, Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a video/teleconferencing Special Board Study Session (Brown Act), from 3:00 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, followed immediately by its regular business meeting at 5:00 p.m.
Feb. 10: COC Board of Trustees Virtual Special Study Session, Business Meeting
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Two More Deaths at Henry Mayo; County Confirms Additional Variant Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 227 new deaths, including two additional deaths at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and 3,353 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 24,901 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Two More Deaths at Henry Mayo; County Confirms Additional Variant Cases
Feb. 11: Virtual Coffee & Pan Dulce with Mayor Bill Miranda
The Latino Business Alliance invites you to a virtual Coffee & Pan Dulce with Santa Clarita's first Latino Mayor, Bill Miranda, Thursday, Feb. 11, from 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
Feb. 11: Virtual Coffee & Pan Dulce with Mayor Bill Miranda
District Study Session Takes In-Depth Look at Hart High Mascot
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board discussed the history of Hart High’s Indian mascot — and whether it should be changed — during a virtual meeting Tuesday.
District Study Session Takes In-Depth Look at Hart High Mascot
Report Shows L.A. County’s Economically Disadvantaged Hardest Hit During Pandemic
The Los Angeles County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS) released an in-depth report Tuesday on the economic impacts of COVID-19 and the most viable pathways for recovery for the County’s industries, workers, and communities. 
Report Shows L.A. County’s Economically Disadvantaged Hardest Hit During Pandemic
Two Sustain Major Injuries After Valencia Crash
Two people were extricated from a vehicle after a traffic collision in Valencia on Tuesday morning.
Two Sustain Major Injuries After Valencia Crash
COC Multicultural Center Hosting Virtual Events Honoring Black History Month
In honor of Black History Month, the Multicultural Center at College of the Canyons will be hosting a series of virtual events throughout February that highlight and celebrate Black culture.
COC Multicultural Center Hosting Virtual Events Honoring Black History Month
CSUN’s Armenian Studies Program Accepting Scholarship Applications
California State University, Northridge is accepting applications for a scholarships available to any student interested in studying or working with the Armenian community through advocacy, humanitarian, cultural or philanthropic work.
CSUN’s Armenian Studies Program Accepting Scholarship Applications
City Expected to Discuss L.A. County’s Proposed Freeway Toll Program
Santa Clarita City Council members are expected Tuesday to look into a traffic study that proposes to implement a freeway toll program for drivers during peak hours in Los Angeles County.
City Expected to Discuss L.A. County’s Proposed Freeway Toll Program
Today in SCV History (Feb. 9)
1971, 6:01 a.m. - Sylmar/San Fernando Earthquake centered in Iron Canyon/Sand Canyon [WATCH FILM]
film
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 3 New Deaths at Henry Mayo; L.A. County Fatalities Remain ‘Distressingly High’
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 93 new deaths and 2,741 new cases of COVID-19 countywide as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported three new deaths since Friday.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 3 New Deaths at Henry Mayo; L.A. County Fatalities Remain ‘Distressingly High’
Former Cougar Pierre-Paul Wins Second Super Bowl
Former College of the Canyons defensive lineman Jason Pierre-Paul, who played with the Cougars in 2007, is now a two-time Super Bowl Champion after helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs by a 31-9 score on Sunday at Super Bowl LV.
Former Cougar Pierre-Paul Wins Second Super Bowl
Feb. 9: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 9, starting at 6 p.m.
Feb. 9: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
‘Suffering in Silence’: Single Mothers Speak Out on Challenges Amid COVID
Jessica Delazari, a recent College of the Canyons graduate and one of many local single mothers, found herself crying on the floor, sick with COVID-19 knowing she could not take care of her two young daughters as best as she could.
‘Suffering in Silence’: Single Mothers Speak Out on Challenges Amid COVID
Hart District Creates Committee to Discuss Graduation
The William S. Hart Union High School District has convened a committee of district leaders to discuss a set of graduation activities around any potential COVID-19 guidelines from Los Angeles County.
Hart District Creates Committee to Discuss Graduation
Court Ruling: Gascón ‘Three Strikes’ Special Directives Unlawful
A Los Angeles County judge issued Monday a preliminary injunction against District Attorney George Gasón in a lawsuit brought forth by the union for county prosecutors, preventing him from abandoning California’s “Three Strikes” law.
Court Ruling: Gascón ‘Three Strikes’ Special Directives Unlawful
