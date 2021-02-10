Feb. 16: VIA Virtual Series to Feature Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda

The Valley Industry Association’s next Virtual Series presentation will feature Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda via Zoom on Tuesday, February 16, starting at 11 a.m.

The newly installed mayor will outline his plans and vision for 2021.

VIA and the Virtual Series salute the city of Santa Clarita for its continued strong, active support. As we move into 2021, the City Council and staff continue to work hard for our businesses and residents with Santa Clarita recently being designated as the 13th safest city in the nation.

Virtual Series Fees:

* VIA Members: $15.00

* Non-Members: $20.00

To register, click here.

Santa Clarita’s first Latino mayor, Bill Miranda is an Air Force Veteran, local business owner, motivational speaker, former CEO of the Santa Clarita Valley Latino Chamber of Commerce, published author, and a community leader in championing minority causes. He was appointed to the council seat vacated by Dante Acosta in January 2017.

Miranda was born and raised in New York City. He attended military school and went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force. He has a bachelor’s degree in engineering, a master’s in management systems, and has completed a year of doctoral studies in organizational management. His corporate career includes time with many Fortune 500 companies including IBM, Xerox, and Data General. He has lived in Santa Clarita for the last 34 years.

Currently, he is president of Bill Miranda Consulting and Editor in Chief of Our Valley Santa Clarita. He has also been a prominent voice in the community, hosting Leadership Starts with You on KHTS, Our Valley Santa Clarita on SCVTV and has served on many non-profit boards.

Originally drawn to Santa Clarita for the high quality of schools it offered for his young daughters, he and his wife Virginia love living here long after their girls have graduated.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...