Feb. 17-24: Pause SCV Outdoor Water Use

SCV Water urges customers to pause all outdoor water use from Feb. 17-24. During that period, the California Department of Water Resources will conduct a second round of scheduled maintenance at Castaic Lake to complete pipeline repairs.

During repair work, the SCV will not have access to water supplies at Castaic Lake and will rely exclusively on local groundwater sources and treated imported water stored at reservoirs throughout the valley.

During that time, all outdoor water use should be completely turned off so available supplies can be reserved for indoor needs, health and safety and emergencies. The shut-off request extends to all outdoor water uses including, but not limited to:

irrigating personal landscapes or common areas in business parks or HOAs

washing vehicles by hand

filling or refilling pools

using water for construction and other non-essential purposes

any other major uses of water that can be postponed until the following week

For more information visit https://www.yourscvwater.com/castaic-lake-maintenance.

