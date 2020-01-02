Feb. 17: Fatemeh Kian Demonstrates Watercolor at Barnes & Noble

Fatemeh Kian will demonstrate watercolor at the Monday, Feb. 17, meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA).
This event is free, open to the public and meets at 6:30 p.m. at Barnes & Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd.
“I love all sorts of art, from calligraphy to acrylic, but my true passion is watercolor. When I mix color with water and put my brush on the paper, I find ultimate peace and comfort,” said Kian. When she realized her passion, Kian started learning from the best Iranian watercolor painters at the time, such as Naser Nourmohammad Zadeh, Mohammad Ali Yazdchi, and Homa Ghaffar Zadeh. At 30, she started teaching her own students and since then taught hundreds of students in all ranges, from 3-years old to 85-years young. See: http://fatemehyaskian.com/.
She moved to Oklahoma in 2015 where she taught watercolor at the only art center. Soon she was invited to teach watercolor at Family Resource Center of the Oklahoma State University, Oshe Lifelong Learning Institute, and the city’s only mosque. After moving to Los Angeles in 2017, she became an active member of Valley Watercolor Society; and has had a number of exhibitions and live teaching demonstrations.
Located in Canyon Country, Rancho Deluxe is one of a few Los Angeles County movie ranches set within the 30-mile studio zone of Hollywood, a special zoning designation for local movie ranch properties called the Movie Ranch Overlay Zone.
Resolve to start your 2020 with an invigorating First Day Hike at Saddleback Butte State Park or Red Rock Canyon State Park on Wednesday, January 1, part of America's State Parks’ First Day Hikes initiative in all 50 states.
(CN) – The men in blue winter jackets and black snow pants trudged deliberately to the microphone to deliver the good news – the Sierra Nevada snowpack is in good shape as the calendar flips to 2020, which bodes well for California.
The Santa Clarita Valley and other Southern California communities can expect an economic jolt of 1.3 million jobs and an increase to the gross regional product of almost $684 billion through 2050 as the result of Metrolink’s $10 billion rail expansion program, according to a new Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation, or LAEDC, study.
The Santa Clarita Christian School Cardinals boy’s basketball team had the Midas touch winning the gold division of The Classic at Damien with a 75-52 victory over George Washington Prep at Damien High School in La Verne Monday night.
The UCLA women's basketball team matched the best start to a season in program history on Sunday, notching its 12th-straight victory in the Bruins' 83-59 victory over USC in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom.
A new California law banning private prisons in the state interferes with federal supremacy by blocking the U.S. government from detaining undocumented immigrants in privately run facilities within the state’s borders, a private prison firm claims in a lawsuit filed Monday.
Saugus football coach Jason Bornn appreciated everything the Los Angeles Rams gave him. A suite on the field for himself and his wife for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals was nice and so was the money and swag from Gatorade for the Centurions’ program.
