Feb. 17: Fatemeh Kian Demonstrates Watercolor at Barnes & Noble

Fatemeh Kian will demonstrate watercolor at the Monday, Feb. 17, meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA).

This event is free, open to the public and meets at 6:30 p.m. at Barnes & Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd.

“I love all sorts of art, from calligraphy to acrylic, but my true passion is watercolor. When I mix color with water and put my brush on the paper, I find ultimate peace and comfort,” said Kian. When she realized her passion, Kian started learning from the best Iranian watercolor painters at the time, such as Naser Nourmohammad Zadeh, Mohammad Ali Yazdchi, and Homa Ghaffar Zadeh. At 30, she started teaching her own students and since then taught hundreds of students in all ranges, from 3-years old to 85-years young. See: http://fatemehyaskian.com/.

She moved to Oklahoma in 2015 where she taught watercolor at the only art center. Soon she was invited to teach watercolor at Family Resource Center of the Oklahoma State University, Oshe Lifelong Learning Institute, and the city’s only mosque. After moving to Los Angeles in 2017, she became an active member of Valley Watercolor Society; and has had a number of exhibitions and live teaching demonstrations.

Come early, standing room only by 6:30 p.m. See www.SantaClaritaArtists.org.

