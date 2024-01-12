Feb. 17: Free Document Shredding Event in Santa Clarita

Burrtec Waste is hosting a free document shredding event for city of Santa Clarita residents only. Pre-registration is required at https://www.research.net/r/SHRED2024.

Registered residents will be allowed to bring up to five boxes per household. This is a drive-thru event so participants must remain in vehicle.

The shredding event will be held Saturday, Feb. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station, 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91321,

All participants must register for this event. Non-residents and those not registered will be turned away.

Find additional information by visiting Burrtec.com/SCV or by calling (661) 222-2249.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...