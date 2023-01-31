header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Calendar
Feb. 17: SCAA Plein Air Monthly Meet-Up Open to the Public
| Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Placerita Canyon Natural area

The Santa Clarita Artists Association Plein Air Monthly Meet-Up will be held Friday, Feb. 17, 9 a.m. to noon at the Placerita Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.

The event is open to the public. Bring what you need to draw or paint and enjoy the inspiration of nature.

Meet in the parking lot of the Placerita Nature Center, if you arrive late look around the stream area for the Plein Air group.

Every month a new location is selected for artists to gather inspiration and paint, draw or create.

Meeting host: Meressa Naftulin

For more information email meressa922@gmail.com.

Additional information found on the SCAA website.
Comment On This Story

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Related Content
Latest Stories on SCVNews.com
Tuesday COVID Roundup: One Additional Death Increases SCV Total to 540
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 56 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,946 new cases countywide and 70 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since Saturday. Monday's COVID report from Los Angeles County Department of Public Health was delayed and included in today's reporting.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: One Additional Death Increases SCV Total to 540
April 29: SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter 2023
The SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter co-chairs Melanie Meyer and Bonnie Teaford are proud to announce the theme for this year’s event will be “Springtime in Paris.”
April 29: SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter 2023
Hart District Awarded $240,000 for Teacher Credentialing Program
The William S. Hart Union High School District is proud to announce that it has received a $240,000 grant from the Commission on Teacher Credentialing to assist classified employees in their pursuit of a teaching credential.
Hart District Awarded $240,000 for Teacher Credentialing Program
SCV Sheriff’s Station Giving Away Free Auto-Theft Prevention Clubs
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be giving away “The Club,” an auto theft prevention device, primarily for Santa Clarita Valley residents who own Kias or Hyundais. These vehicles are commonly stolen and by giving out Clubs, deputies hope to prevent vehicle theft and help #GuardThatAuto.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Giving Away Free Auto-Theft Prevention Clubs
March 11: Free to Be Me Festival at Canyon Country Community Center
The Free to Be Me Festival will be held Saturday, March 11, noon to 3 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.
March 11: Free to Be Me Festival at Canyon Country Community Center
Feb. 17: SCAA Plein Air Monthly Meet-Up Open to the Public
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Plein Air Monthly Meet-Up will be held Friday, Feb. 17, 9 a.m. to noon at the Placerita Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
Feb. 17: SCAA Plein Air Monthly Meet-Up Open to the Public
Baker Family Foundation, SCVEDC Launch ‘The Big Idea SCV’
The Baker Family Foundation and the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation have announced the launch of “The Big Idea SCV,” an entrepreneurial pitch contest for youths between the ages of 16-22. Young adults in the Santa Clarita Valley are invited to participate and “pitch” their business idea, product or service.
Baker Family Foundation, SCVEDC Launch ‘The Big Idea SCV’
Santa Clarita Transit Ridership for Total, Local Routes Near Pre-Pandemic Numbers
A strong fourth quarter resulted in Santa Clarita Transit reporting its highest ridership figures since 2019. Santa Clarita Transit buses served a total of 2,290,658 riders in 2022, an increase of 38.6% from the year before.
Santa Clarita Transit Ridership for Total, Local Routes Near Pre-Pandemic Numbers
Cameron Smyth | Recharge in Our Open Space!
As I look back on 2022 and reflect on the progress we have made in our community, I could not be prouder. Last year we cut the ribbon on the city’s 36th park, Vista Canyon, which offers residents pickleball courts, a new playground and the historic Mitchell River House.
Cameron Smyth | Recharge in Our Open Space!
TMU Baseball Wins Both Games of Doubleheader
The Master's University baseball team scored 19 runs on 19 hits to win both games of a doubleheader Saturday, Jan. 28 against Bethesda 9-6 and 10-1 at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
TMU Baseball Wins Both Games of Doubleheader
FYI Seeks Volunteer Allies to be Paried with SCV Foster Youth
The nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to support Santa Clarita Valley youth who are aging out of the Los Angeles County foster care system.
FYI Seeks Volunteer Allies to be Paried with SCV Foster Youth
Today in SCV History (Jan. 31)
1943 - 3 Army aviators killed in crash of plane and glider in Castaic area; 3 others saved by 9-year-old girl [story]
Marylynn Winkler Butters
School Band Association Recognizes Hart District Music Teachers
Three Santa Clarita music educators were recognized Saturday, Jan. 21, for their contributions to music education at the 2023 Southern California School Band & Orchestra Association Winter Conference.
School Band Association Recognizes Hart District Music Teachers
Feb. 18: Zonta’s Upcoming Workshop to Highlight Filing Taxes, Family Law Issues
A workshop about “Basics of Filing Taxes and Family Law Issues,” hosted by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will help participants “learn about filing taxes – whether you file your own or not” and “Family Law issues - divorce, child custody, and support.”
Feb. 18: Zonta’s Upcoming Workshop to Highlight Filing Taxes, Family Law Issues
Mission Valley Bank Announces Record Loan Growth, Cash Dividend
Mission Valley Bancorp announced Monday a net income of $4.8 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared to net income of $5.0 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021.
Mission Valley Bank Announces Record Loan Growth, Cash Dividend
‘NCIS,’ ‘CSI: Vegas’ Among Nine Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 30 – Sunday, Feb. 5.
‘NCIS,’ ‘CSI: Vegas’ Among Nine Productions Currently Filming in SCV
CSUN, Law Enforcement Partner to Produce Fentanyl PSA
California State University, Northridge film students, along with faculty and alumni have produced a public service announcement to address the ongoing fentanyl crisis and educate the public about the dangers of fentanyl pills.
CSUN, Law Enforcement Partner to Produce Fentanyl PSA
Feb. 4: Pedro Roman Memorial Blood Drive
In 2019, Valencia High School student, Pedro Roman, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.
Feb. 4: Pedro Roman Memorial Blood Drive
March 3: Family Promise Hosting Poker Tourney, Sip & Paint Fundraiser
Registration is now open for Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley’s second poker night fundraiser, “All In for Family Promise.” The event will take place on Friday, March 3, at the Canyon Country Community Center.
March 3: Family Promise Hosting Poker Tourney, Sip & Paint Fundraiser
Feb. 1: Hart Board Scheduled to Discuss Proposed Teacher Pay Increase
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Feb. 1, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Feb. 1: Hart Board Scheduled to Discuss Proposed Teacher Pay Increase
Sulphur Springs, Hart Districts Hosting Many Families One Community Event
Sulphur Springs Union School District will host the annual Many Families, One Community Event on Saturday, Feb. 25.
Sulphur Springs, Hart Districts Hosting Many Families One Community Event
L.A. County Launches Fair Chance Hiring Program
Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity has joined business and community leaders to launch the Fair Chance Hiring Program, galvanizing the county’s business community to adopt Fair Chance hiring practices with the goal of getting 200 local businesses to commit to hiring system-impacted individuals this year.
L.A. County Launches Fair Chance Hiring Program
Jan. 31: SUSD Board Slated to Discuss Future Enrollment Projections
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Jan. 31, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 31: SUSD Board Slated to Discuss Future Enrollment Projections
Feb. 14: Local Barbershop Quartet to Deliver Singing Valentines
The Santa Clarita Valley Men of Harmony Barbershop Chorus will return on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, to deliver singing valentines after being unavailable during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Feb. 14: Local Barbershop Quartet to Deliver Singing Valentines
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: