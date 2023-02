Feb. 17: SCAA Plein Air Monthly Meet-Up Open to the Public

The Santa Clarita Artists Association Plein Air Monthly Meet-Up will be held Friday, Feb. 17, 9 a.m. to noon at the Placerita Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.

The event is open to the public. Bring what you need to draw or paint and enjoy the inspiration of nature.

Meet in the parking lot of the Placerita Nature Center, if you arrive late look around the stream area for the Plein Air group.

Every month a new location is selected for artists to gather inspiration and paint, draw or create.

Meeting host: Meressa Naftulin

For more information email meressa922@gmail.com.

Additional information found on the SCAA website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...