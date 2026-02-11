Feb. 17: SCV Water Customers Asked to Temporarily Pause All Outdoor Water Use During Castaic Lake Maintenance

SCV Water is asking customers to pause all outdoor water use from Feb. 17-24, 2026, while scheduled maintenance at Castaic Lake temporarily limits the Agency’s imported water supply.

The California Department of Water Resources will complete pipeline repairs at Castaic Lake, temporarily closing SCV Water’s connection and concluding maintenance that began in December 2025. SCV Water does not have any maintenance or repair work planned during this shutdown.

KUDOS AND A CALL FOR CONSERVATION

Thank you to all SCV Water customers for doing their part to save water during the first phase of the project. During the December shutdown, SCV Water customers saved 77 million gallons of water (26% compared to previous water use), which ensured reliable supplies for all.

In preparing for the second phase of scheduled maintenance, SCV Water is asking customers to work together again to save water from Feb. 17-24, 2026. During that time, outdoor water systems should be completely turned off so available supplies can be reserved for indoor needs, health and safety, and emergencies. The shut-off request extends to all outdoor water uses including, but not limited to:

-Irrigating personal landscapes or common areas in business parks or HOAs

-Washing vehicles by hand

-Filling or refilling pools

-Using water for grading in new developments

-Any other major uses of water that can be postponed until the following week

This conservation effort will help ensure reliable water service for everyone during the repair period.

In advance of the second phase of maintenance, SCV Water will remind customers of the call for conservation through various communication channels, including a recorded phone message.

OUTDOOR WATER USE PRIOR TO THE SHUTDOWN

Prior to the shutdown customers can do a few things to prepare:

1. Irrigate your landscape before Feb. 17. SCV soils are mostly clay, which absorbs water slowly and can cause runoff if overwatered. To prevent runoff, run your irrigation in several short cycles (usually 5 minutes or less), allowing about an hour between cycles for the water to soak in before repeating the cycle one to two more times.

Most landscapes can go longer without water than you might expect. At this time of year, it’s common to water only one to two days per week during hot weather, and one day or less with normal winter conditions.

With the Presidents’ Day weekend approaching, if you plan to travel, please remember to turn off your irrigation before you leave. Even if you’re staying home, take a moment before going to bed on Monday, February 16, to shut off your outdoor irrigation system so water isn’t used during the shutdown period.

2.Check for and repair any noticeable leaks in and around your home or business. a. How to do a home leak investigation. b. How to fix a toilet leak.

Everyone plays an important role in using water wisely and saving it when they can, where they can.

Outdoor water use can resume after 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. To learn more, visit the website.

SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE AT CASTAIC LAKE

A few things customers should know about the project:

Water Supplies

During the shutdown, SCV Water will rely on local groundwater and stored imported water, with storage facilities filled to capacity in advance.

About half of the Santa Clarita Valley’s water supply is local, while the other half comes from imported sources like the State Water Project. Water in Castaic Lake will remain, but it won’t be available during maintenance.

This conservation effort addresses a temporary delivery interruption—not a shortage—and normal water service will resume once maintenance is complete.

Why Maintenance Matters

Routine maintenance is essential for keeping SCV Water’s system safe, efficient, and reliable. Skipping or delaying maintenance can reduce system performance and increase the risk of infrastructure failure, leading to costly emergency repairs and widespread service disruptions.

Municipal water systems operate 24/7, so annual maintenance helps extend infrastructure life, improve performance, and lower future repair costs.

This work is scheduled in two phases so that repairs can be completed without straining the system or significantly impacting customers’ water supply.

