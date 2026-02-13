Feb. 17: SUSD Board Meets to Discuss District Growth Forecast Report

The Saugus Union School District will hold its regular public meeting of the governing board of trustees on Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m. It will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m. to discuss existing and anticipated litigation.

Among the items on the agenda is a report titled “Student Population 7-Year Forecast by Residence (2025/26 SY – 2032/33 SY) and 2-Year Staffing Forecast (26/27 SY – 27/28 SY.”

The report expects the student population for Saugus Union School District to increase by 276 resident TK-6 students over the next seven years based on an expectation that approximately 3,668 active or future new housing units are planned to be built in the Saugus USD

boundary over the next seven years (through the 2032/33 school year).

The report states:

“The area with the most potential growth is the current Bridgeport Elementary School boundary, growing from 747 current TK-6 residents to around 980 by the 32/33 SY – an increase of 233 more students. This is mainly due to the new housing FivePoints Valencia is constructing (including the remainder of the Mission Village projects and a portion of the proposed Entrada units).

A few other areas in the district are expected to grow over the next seven years: +161 TK-6 for the Emblem Elementary School boundary and +98 for the Highlands Elementary School area.”

The SUSD board will meet at the SUSD Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

You may join the meeting via Zoom Webinar

To connect by computer (video or audio) visit https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/85029654965.

Webinar ID: 850 2965 4965

To dial by phone: +1 669 900 9128 or +1 669 444 9171

View the complete meeting agenda at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030440&MID=54764.

