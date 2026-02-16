Feb. 18: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Feb. 18, with a closed session at 6 p.m. followed by an open session at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the William S. Hart Union School District Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Among the action items on the agenda is consideration of Resolution No. 25/26-21 – Intention to Decrease the Number of Classified Employees Due to Lack of Work and/or Lack of Funds and/or an Expiration of a Specially Funded Program.

This will be an in-person meeting. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/live/rIb0kkebSI4.

Speaker cards will be accepted beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will be time-stamped in the order they are received.

The full agenda for the meeting is available at Agenda.

