The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m., in City Hall Council Chambers. It will consider an application for a new Verizon Wireless facility.

The Planning Commission meeting will be held at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The commission is scheduled to consider a new Verizon Wireless Communication Facility. The facility, comprising a 65-foot monopole and ground-mounted equipment enclosure, would be located within the existing Southern California Edison substation property at 28251 Newhall Ranch Road, near Rye Canyon Road in Valencia.

Also on the agenda is a request for a Conditional Use Permit for the sale of liquor at the existing Chevron gas station and convenience store located at 20500 Newhall Ave., at the corner of Sierra Highway in Newhall. The store currently holds a license to sell beer and wine.

The planning commission will also elect a chair and vice chair for the coming year.

See the full agenda below:

