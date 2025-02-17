Downloads:
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
Roll Call
FLAG SALUTE
ELECTION OF CHAIRPERSON AND VICE CHAIRPERSON
COMMISSION SECRETARY ANNOUNCEMENT
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
Minutes of Dec 3, 2024 6:00 PM
PUBLIC HEARINGS
1. New Verizon Wireless Communication Facility (Master Case 24-130)

The applicant is proposing to install and operate a new Verizon wireless communications facility comprising a 65-foot monopole and ground-mounted equipment enclosure located within the existing Southern California Edison substation property at 28251 Newhall Ranch Road.
document Planning Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution P25-01
b. Exhibit A Conditions of Approval
c. Aerial and Zoning Map
d. Site Plans and Elevations
e. Visual Simulations
f. Noise Report
g. Propagation Maps
h. Notice of Exemption
i. Public Notice
2. CONVENIENCE STORE WITH LIQUOR SALES ON NEWHALL AVENUE (MASTER CASE 24-216)

Request for a Conditional Use Permit for the sale of liquor at an existing convenience store located at 20500 Newhall Avenue.
document Planning Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Aerial and Zoning Map
b. Resolution No. P25-02
c. Exhibit A – Draft Conditions of Approval
d. Site Plan
e. Floor Plan
f. ABC Off-Sale Licenses
g. Public Notice
h. Notice of Exemption
PLANNING MANAGER’S REPORT
PLANNING COMMISSIONERS’ REPORT
PUBLIC PARTICIPATION
ADJOURNMENT
CERTIFICATION