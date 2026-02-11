Feb. 18: Public Invited to Participate in Third Urban Water Management Plan Community Workshop

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency invites community members to participate in a community workshop looking at the Agency’s portfolio and Water Shortage Contingency Plan as part of the Urban Water Management Plan development process.

This third workshop will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 18, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the ESS Conference Room at 26521 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, and is also available through Zoom.

The workshop will provide an overview of the Agency’s water supply portfolio and the role of the WSCP in preparing for climate-driven water supply challenges. Participants will learn how the Agency plans for water reliability under varying conditions and how these strategies support long-term sustainability and climate resilience.

This interactive meeting is designed to inform the public, encourage discussion, and highlight how proactive planning supports responsible water management.

Community Workshop #3: Portfolio Review and WSCP

Date: Feb. 18, 2026

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Location: ESS Conference Room (26521 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita, CA 91350)

Due to space limitations, community members are asked to RSVP for in-person participation using the link.

Those who wish to participate via Zoom are asked to register to receive login information using the link.

Community members are encouraged to attend, ask questions, and share input. Public participation is an important part of ensuring transparency and strengthening regional water planning efforts.

For more information about the Urban Water Management Plan workshop or the Water Shortage Contingency Plan, visit the website.

