February 14
1939 - Newhall Elementary School burns down; pupils rejoice [story]
Newhall school
Feb. 18: Saugus School Board to Discuss Student ‘Big Behaviors’
Friday, Feb 14, 2025
susd

The Saugus Union School Board of Trustees regular meeting will include a discussion of practices and provide direction to superintendent and cabinet on consequences for students with “Big Behaviors.”

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Tuesday, Feb. 18 beginning at 6:30 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Saugus Union School District Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita CA 91355.

The board will discuss practices and provide direction to superintendent and cabinet on consequences for students with “Big Behaviors.”

The concept of “Big Behaviors” is something that is impacting public education nationwide.

“Big Behaviors” include student actions such as:

Destruction of school or classroom property (i.e. ripping classroom displays apart, breaking classroom tools, etc.).

Toppling or throwing school furniture or classroom objects (i.e., tipping over desks, tables, chairs; throwing small classroom objects, throwing chairs or larger objects, etc.).

Aggressively verbally assaulting school personnel or student (i.e., using profanity while shouting, using racial, gender, or antisemitic slurs, etc.).

Spontaneously, injuring another student or school personnel by hitting, spitting, biting, etc. where blood is drawing or swelling/bruising occurs.

Eloping out of the classroom or off of the campus to avoid engaging in classroom/school expectations
Threatening an individual or school/classroom with violence involving a weapon (i.e., “I’ll kill you”; I’m getting a gun and shooting the entire class”; etc.).

These types of behaviors are unacceptable at school. They are being exhibited by young children, however, and education code, board policy and educational research support the use of restorative practices before implementing suspension or other negative consequence.

California Education Code 48900, 48900.5 and 48900.6 generally govern public school districts in their discipline of students related to suspension and expulsion. To fulfill the expectations of these codes, Saugus Union School District (SUSD) has adopted Board Policy and Administrative Regulation 5144 – Discipline, Board Policy and Administrative Regulation 5144.1 – Suspension and Expulsion Due Process, , and Board Policy & Administrative Regulation 5144.2 – Suspension and Expulsion/Due Process (Students with Disability).

In each case, there exists an effort by the legislature and school districts to implement other means of correction prior to enforcing suspension as a means of correcting future behaviors.

While suspension is required for specific offenses (see EC 48900), both the Education Code and Board Policy indicate the following:

“Except when a student’s act violates Education Code 48900(a)-(e), as listed in Items #1-5 under “Grounds for Suspension and Expulsion: Grades K-12” of the accompanying administrative regulation, or when the student’s presence causes a danger to others, suspension shall be used only when other means of correction have failed to bring about proper conduct. (Education Code 48900.5, 48900.6).

Administrative Regulation 5144 recommends consequences in lieu of suspension that included:

“Discussion or conference between school staff, the student, and the student’s parents/guardians.

Referral of the student to the school counselor or other school support service personnel for case management and counseling
Convening of a study team, guidance team, resource panel, or other intervention-related team to assess the behavior and develop and implement an individual plan to address the behavior in partnership with the student and the student’s parents/guardians.

When applicable, referral for a comprehensive psychosocial or psychoeducational assessment, including for purposes of creating an individualized education program (IEP) or a Section 504 plan.

Enrollment in a program for teaching prosocial behavior or anger management.

Participation in a restorative justice program.

A positive behavior support approach with tiered interventions that occur during the school day on campus.

Participation in a social and emotional learning program that teaches students the ability to understand and manage emotions, develop caring and concern for others, make responsible decisions, establish positive relationships, and handle challenging situations capably
Participation in a program that is sensitive to the traumas experienced by students, focuses on students’ behavioral health needs, and addresses those needs in a proactive manner.

After-school programs that address specific behavioral issues or expose students to positive activities and behaviors, including, but not limited to, those operated in collaboration with local parent and community groups.

Detention after school hours as provided in the section below entitled “Detention After School.”

Community service as provided in the section below entitled “Community Service.”

In accordance with Board policy and administrative regulations, restriction or disqualification from participation in extracurricular activities.

Reassignment to an alternative educational environment.

Suspension and expulsion in accordance with law, board policy, and administrative regulations.

In recent weeks, some members of the SUSD community have stated that these consequences are not adequate for changing the behavior nor are they adequate in keeping any victims of a student’s misbehavior safe. They desire swift and immediate action to implement consequences that include suspension, removal from school, removal from class, or enrollment in a separate classroom.

As SUSD is a TK – 6 school district that serves students ages 3.5 to 12, it is important to remember that these are young children who are learning to self-regulate, make positive choices, control their emotions, understand the feelings of others and express empathy, problem-solve, etc. While suspension is a consequence that is used by SUSD administration, other means of correction are often used for first offenses or when primary student (TK-2) make mistakes or engage in willful misbehavior.

It is requested by members of the community for the Governing Board to discuss the consequences used when a student commits a “big behavior” on the first offense and in subsequent offenses. Further, that the Board President summarize the discussion and direct district leadership to develop guiding practices that will be adopted in March 2025 and will be used when administrators are confronted with disciplining “big behaviors.”

The meeting will be held in person and via Zoom Webinar. To connect by computer, visit https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/87594555591.

Webinar ID: 875 9455 5591

To dial by phone:

+1 669 900 9128 or +1 669 444 9171

To view the full agenda online visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030440&MID=37127.

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance, disability-related modifications or accommodations, including auxiliary aids or services, in order to participate in the public meetings of the District’s governing board, please contact the office of the District Superintendent at (661) 294-5300, ext. 5121. Notification 72 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accommodation and accessibility to this meeting. Upon request, the District shall also make available this agenda and all other public records associated with this meeting in appropriate alternative formats for persons with a disability.
