Feb. 18: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer at FastSigns

|
Soroptimist of Valencia Third Annual Laughs for a Cause 2026 will celebrate women in comedy on Thursday, April 16, with a lineup of women who have helped define, and continue to elevate, the world of comedy. The fundraiser benefits the Soroptimist "Live Your Dream" and "Dream It Be It" programs.
|
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for its February Business After Hours Mixer at FastSigns. The networking mixer will be held Wednesday, Feb. 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
|
Youth Sports Coaches are needed for 2026 Spring 6-on-6 Flag Football for the city of Santa Clarita Youth Sports program.
|
Aspire Fiber will host a ribbon-cutting event to commemorate the kickoff of its high-speed fiber optic network construction in the Santa Clarita Valley on Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 4 p.m.
|
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, where the council will discuss, and consider approving, the city of Santa Clarita's proposed, new five-year strategic plan, "Santa Clarita Pathway Forward."
|
The California Highway Patrol is game-day ready for Super Bowl LX, the NFL’s biggest event of the season. With this year’s big game headed to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, on Sunday Feb. 8, the CHP urges fans across the state to make smart, responsible decisions, whether they’re attending the game in person, heading to a watch party or celebrating at home.
|
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will meet on Thursday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. to recieve updates on the temporary public art murals project, 2026 Poetry Project and 2026 city events.
|
The final week of Foothill League soccer competition produced some changes in the middle of the pack in the boys standings, but not at the top. There was, however, a swap at the top in the girls standings. And the closer a team is to the top, the better its chances of making the playoffs.
|
<strong>1988</strong> - Saugus Speedway owners demolish historic Bonelli Ranch House [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/gt8803.htm" target="_blank" rel="noopener">story</a>]<br>
<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/gt8803.htm" target="_blank">
<img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/gt8803t.jpg" alt="Bonelli House" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;">
</a>
|
|
The city of Santa Clarita presents its latest art exhibition, "7th Circuit," by Yuliia Savenko on view through March 3, at the Canyon Country Community Center.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station is asking: "Do You Know Your Evacuation Zone?"
|
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a call for new members for its Artist Selection Committee.
|
From Saturday, Feb. 7 through March 1, Ross Dress for Less customers in the Santa Clarita Valley can support Power Hour, Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley's after-school homework help, tutoring and mentorship program.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles in a resident who recently traveled internationally and visited at least one public location in Los Angeles county while infectious. This is the third case of measles reported by Public Health in the past week, the cases are not related.
|
The monthly Santa Clarita Artists Association Plein Air painting meetup is free and open to the public. This month the group will meet on Friday, Feb. 20, 9 a.m.-noon at Placerita Canyon Nature Center.
|
On the morning of Thursday, Jan. 29, a trip for families and members of the Santa Clarita Lady Flyers girls' hockey team from California ended in tragedy with one father killed and seven injured.
|
Gilchrist Farm will host its Valentine's Celebration Weekend Saturday, Feb. 14 to Sunday, Feb. 15 from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 30116 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA, 91390.
|
I have heard from hundreds of constituents this week about a bill coming to the Senate, and I wanted to flag it for you as well.
|
It had to go to overtime but The Master's University women's basketball team was able to come out on top 70-67 to defeat the Hope International Royals Tuesday night, Feb. 3 in The MacArthur Center and take over first place in the GSAC.
|
Bivium Wine will be hosting two night events featuring Galentines and Valentine's day, Friday, Feb. 13- Saturday, Feb. 14.
|
The Master's University men's basketball team dropped a tough game to NAIA No. 14 Hope International 75-74 on Tuesday, Feb. 3 in The MacArthur Center.
|
Sophomore Jeniece Jimenez finished with five hits and four RBIs as College of the Canyons softball scored a season-high 22 runs to defeat host Compton College 22-5 on Tuesday, Feb. 3.
|
College of the Canyons baseball played to a 6-4 road win at L.A. Harbor on Tuesday, Feb. 3, plating two runs in the ninth and then holding on after a late Seahawks rally.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.