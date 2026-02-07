Feb. 18: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer at FastSigns

Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for its February Business After Hours Mixer at FastSigns. The networking mixer will be held Wednesday, Feb. 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

FastSigns is located at 21515 Centre Pointe Parkway Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Connect with fellow professionals, entrepreneurs and business leaders from across the Santa Clarita Valley in a relaxed and engaging environment. This is your chance to explore FastSigns’ location, meet their team and discover what makes their business stand out.

Enjoy light refreshments, lively conversation, business networking and the opportunity to win raffle prizes, don’t forget your business cards.

All are welcome to join this vibrant evening of networking and community connection.

Tickets are $15 for SCV Chamber members, $30 for nonmembers.

Reserve your spot at www.scvchamber.com/events/february-business-after-hours-mixer-at-fastsigns.

