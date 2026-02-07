header image

February 6
1988 - Saugus Speedway owners demolish historic Bonelli Ranch House [story]
Bonelli House
Feb. 18: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer at FastSigns
| Friday, Feb 6, 2026
SCV Chamber Fastsigns

Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for its February Business After Hours Mixer at FastSigns. The networking mixer will be held Wednesday, Feb. 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

FastSigns is located at 21515 Centre Pointe Parkway Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Connect with fellow professionals, entrepreneurs and business leaders from across the Santa Clarita Valley in a relaxed and engaging environment. This is your chance to explore FastSigns’ location, meet their team and discover what makes their business stand out.

Enjoy light refreshments, lively conversation, business networking and the opportunity to win raffle prizes, don’t forget your business cards.

All are welcome to join this vibrant evening of networking and community connection.

Tickets are $15 for SCV Chamber members, $30 for nonmembers.

Reserve your spot at www.scvchamber.com/events/february-business-after-hours-mixer-at-fastsigns.
02-06-2026 Feb. 18: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer at FastSigns
02-06-2026 Feb. 25: Aspire Fiber Ribbon Cutting at Canyon Country Farmer's Market
02-05-2026 Feb. 14-15: Valentine's Weekend Celebration at Gilchrist Farm
02-05-2026 Feb. 13-14 Bivium Wine Galentines, Valentines Day Events
02-03-2026 March 7: Fourth Annual WeWil Collaborative International Women's Day
12-30-2024 Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Certifications Webinar
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
April 16: Third Annual Soroptimist of Valencia Laughs for Cause at Hart & Main
Soroptimist of Valencia Third Annual Laughs for a Cause 2026 will celebrate women in comedy on Thursday, April 16, with a lineup of women who have helped define, and continue to elevate, the world of comedy. The fundraiser benefits the Soroptimist "Live Your Dream" and "Dream It Be It" programs.
Feb. 18: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer at FastSigns
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for its February Business After Hours Mixer at FastSigns. The networking mixer will be held Wednesday, Feb. 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Santa Clarita Seeks Youth Sports Coach Volunteers for 6-on-6 Flag Football
Youth Sports Coaches are needed for 2026 Spring 6-on-6 Flag Football for the city of Santa Clarita Youth Sports program.
Feb. 25: Aspire Fiber Ribbon Cutting at Canyon Country Farmer’s Market
Aspire Fiber will host a ribbon-cutting event to commemorate the kickoff of its high-speed fiber optic network construction in the Santa Clarita Valley on Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 4 p.m.
Feb. 10: Council to Discuss ‘Santa Clarita Pathway Forward’ Five-Year Plan
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, where the council will discuss, and consider approving, the city of Santa Clarita's proposed, new five-year strategic plan, "Santa Clarita Pathway Forward."
CHP is Super Bowl Game-Day Ready for Football’s Biggest Weekend
The California Highway Patrol is game-day ready for Super Bowl LX, the NFL’s biggest event of the season. With this year’s big game headed to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, on Sunday Feb. 8, the CHP urges fans across the state to make smart, responsible decisions, whether they’re attending the game in person, heading to a watch party or celebrating at home.
Feb. 12: Arts Commission Updated on Public Art, Sidewalk Poetry, Events
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will meet on Thursday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. to recieve updates on the temporary public art murals project, 2026 Poetry Project and 2026 city events.
Foothill League Soccer: Standings Final, Playoffs Ahead
The final week of Foothill League soccer competition produced some changes in the middle of the pack in the boys standings, but not at the top. There was, however, a swap at the top in the girls standings. And the closer a team is to the top, the better its chances of making the playoffs.
Today in SCV History (Feb. 6)
<strong>1988</strong> - Saugus Speedway owners demolish historic Bonelli Ranch House [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/gt8803.htm" target="_blank" rel="noopener">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/gt8803.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/gt8803t.jpg" alt="Bonelli House" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
‘7th Circuit’ Art Exhibit at Canyon Country Community Center
The city of Santa Clarita presents its latest art exhibition, "7th Circuit," by Yuliia Savenko on view through March 3, at the Canyon Country Community Center.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Urges Residents to ‘Know Your Evacuation Zone’
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station is asking: "Do You Know Your Evacuation Zone?"
City Issues Call for New Artist Selection Committee Members
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a call for new members for its Artist Selection Committee.
Feb. 7-March 1: SCV Boys & Girls Club Fundraiser at Ross Dress for Less
From Saturday, Feb. 7 through March 1, Ross Dress for Less customers in the Santa Clarita Valley can support Power Hour, Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley's after-school homework help, tutoring and mentorship program.
Public Health Confirms Third Travel-Related Measles Case
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles in a resident who recently traveled internationally and visited at least one public location in Los Angeles county while infectious. This is the third case of measles reported by Public Health in the past week, the cases are not related.
Feb. 20: SCAA Plein Air Meetup at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
The monthly Santa Clarita Artists Association Plein Air painting meetup is free and open to the public. This month the group will meet on Friday, Feb. 20, 9 a.m.-noon at Placerita Canyon Nature Center.
GoFundMe Launched for Emergency Support for Greenwald Family
On the morning of Thursday, Jan. 29, a trip for families and members of the Santa Clarita Lady Flyers girls' hockey team from California ended in tragedy with one father killed and seven injured.
Feb. 14-15: Valentine’s Weekend Celebration at Gilchrist Farm
Gilchrist Farm will host its Valentine's Celebration Weekend Saturday, Feb. 14 to Sunday, Feb. 15 from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 30116 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA, 91390.
Suzette Martinez Valladares | California State Driving Tax
I have heard from hundreds of constituents this week about a bill coming to the Senate, and I wanted to flag it for you as well.
OT Thriller Puts Lady Mustangs in Top Spot
It had to go to overtime but The Master's University women's basketball team was able to come out on top 70-67 to defeat the Hope International Royals Tuesday night, Feb. 3 in The MacArthur Center and take over first place in the GSAC.
Feb. 13-14 Bivium Wine Galentines, Valentines Day Events
Bivium Wine will be hosting two night events featuring Galentines and Valentine's day, Friday, Feb. 13- Saturday, Feb. 14.
TMU Falls in Close Battle to Hope International
The Master's University men's basketball team dropped a tough game to NAIA No. 14 Hope International 75-74 on Tuesday, Feb. 3 in The MacArthur Center.
Lady Cougars Hit the Road for 22-5 Victory at Compton College
Sophomore Jeniece Jimenez finished with five hits and four RBIs as College of the Canyons softball scored a season-high 22 runs to defeat host Compton College 22-5 on Tuesday, Feb. 3.
Canyons Scores First Road Win, 6-4 at L.A. Harbor
College of the Canyons baseball played to a 6-4 road win at L.A. Harbor on Tuesday, Feb. 3, plating two runs in the ninth and then holding on after a late Seahawks rally.
