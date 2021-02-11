Feb. 18: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Virtual Meeting

SCV Water logoThe SCV Water Agency will hold its Public Outreach and Legislation Committee meeting virtually Thursday, Feb. 18, at 5:30 p.m.

Note: The Agency has moved from GoToMeetings to Zoom Webinars. Please see below for further information.

Due to the feedback/echoing, please either use the link or call-in number to participate in the committee meeting. Do not use both unless you don’t have audio on your computer/device, then call in and login to Zoom Webinars to watch and hear the meeting.

Zoom Webinar Information

Click the link below to join the webinar:

https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1608581051

Or Telephone:

1-833-568-8864 (Toll Free)

Webinar ID: 160 858 1051

To view the full agenda online, click [here].

