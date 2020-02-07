Feb. 18: VIA Special Election Candidates Forum for CA-25

The Valley Industry Association will host a Special Election Candidates Forum for candidates registered to run for the open seat in Congressional District 25, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, on Tuesday, February 18, starting at 11:45 a.m.

Twelve candidates have registered to run in the special election to fill the seat left vacant by the resignation of former Rep. Katy Hill.

All 12 candidates have been invited to participate in this VIA forum.

Each attending candidate will have the opportunity to address the group and a focused questions and answers period will follow.

The program will be moderated by Jason Gibbs, VIA’s Vice-Chair of Advocacy.

Registered and invited candidates include (bold indicates confirmed attendees):

* Robert Cooper III, University Professor

* Getro. F. Elize, Patient Resource Worker

* Mike Garcia, Small Businessman, Father

* Kenneth Jenks, Telecommunications Executive

* Steve Knight, Small Business Owner/Former U.S. Representative

* Courtney Lackey, Mother, Businesswoman

* David Lozano, Attorney/Business Owner

* Christin Noel Powers

* F. David Rudnick, Business Owner

* Christy Smith, California State Assemblywoman/Mother

* Cenk Uygur, Progressive Journalist

* Anibal Valdez-Ortega, Attorney/Community Organizer

VIA organizers ask attendees to RSVPs no later than Thursday, February 13. The admission fee for VIA members is $50 and $65 for non-members.

﻿Click here to RSVP.