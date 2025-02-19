header image

Feb. 19: Castaic Board Special Meeting to Approve Updated Job Descriptions
| Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
Castaic Union School District

The Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees will host a special meeting at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 19 to approve updated job descriptions for elementary school and middle school principals, assistant principals and the executive assistant to the superintendent.

The meeting will be held at the Castaic Union School District Office, 28131 Livingston Ave., Valencia, CA 91355.

The agenda items for each job description change reads:

“In order to better align with industry standards, it is appropriate to review and update the job description.”

The only change in salarys will be for the executive assistant to the superintendent. An additional $2,472 for salary and $904 for statutory costs totaling $3,376 from the General Fund will be incurred because of the change.

To view the agenda in full visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030820&MID=37359.
Feb. 19: Hart Board Public Hearing on Initial Teachers Union, District Proposals

Feb. 19: Hart Board Public Hearing on Initial Teachers Union, District Proposals
Monday, Feb 17, 2025
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Feb. 19, beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 18: Saugus School Board to Discuss Student ‘Big Behaviors’

Feb. 18: Saugus School Board to Discuss Student ‘Big Behaviors’
Friday, Feb 14, 2025
The Saugus Union School Board of Trustees regular meeting will include a discussion of practices and provide direction to superintendent and cabinet on consequences for students with "Big Behaviors."
FULL STORY...

March 29: JCI Get Real: Adulting 101 Seeks Sponsors

March 29: JCI Get Real: Adulting 101 Seeks Sponsors
Monday, Feb 10, 2025
Junior Chamber International of Santa Clarita has announced the return of Get Real: Adulting 101, a fun and interactive financial education simulation for high school juniors and seniors.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 21: Sulphur Springs School District Job Fair

Feb. 21: Sulphur Springs School District Job Fair
Monday, Feb 10, 2025
Sulphur Springs Union School District is hosting a job fair, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at 27000 Weyerhaeuser Way, Santa Clarita, CA, 91351.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
March 1: Finally Family Homes Offers Free Housing Authority Seminar
Finally Family Homes has announced a free Housing Authority Seminar & Community Workshop designed to educate renters, landlords, property owners and management companies about housing rights and responsibilities. The seminar will be held Saturday, March 1.
March 1: Finally Family Homes Offers Free Housing Authority Seminar
Feb. 19: Castaic Board Special Meeting to Approve Updated Job Descriptions
The Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees will host a special meeting at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 19 to approve updated job descriptions for elementary school and middle school principals, assistant principals and the executive assistant to the superintendent.
Feb. 19: Castaic Board Special Meeting to Approve Updated Job Descriptions
Two Walk-Off Bombs Complete Sweep for Mustangs
Head Coach Monte Brooks has never seen what he saw Saturday, Feb. 15. In each game of a doubleheader against Cal Poly Pomona, The Master's University batters hit a walk-off home run to win each game.
Two Walk-Off Bombs Complete Sweep for Mustangs
Feb. 20: Marston’s Restaurant Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
Marston’s Restaurant is hosting an all-day (breakfast, lunch, dinner and take-out) fundraiser on Thursday, Feb. 20, for Carousel Ranch’s Annual “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” campaign.
Feb. 20: Marston’s Restaurant Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
Child & Family Center Seeks Donations for Families
Members of the Santa Clarita Valley Council of Knights of Columbus recently donated children's jackets to the Child & Family Center in Santa Clarita.
Child & Family Center Seeks Donations for Families
Canyons Track Teams Finish Top Five at Pirate Invite
College of the Canyons track and field posted another strong showing to begin the 2025 season, this time combining for four wins and six second-place results at the Pirate Invitational hosted by Ventura College on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Canyons Track Teams Finish Top Five at Pirate Invite
Feb. 17-23: Filming This Week in the SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 17 to Sunday, Feb. 23.
Feb. 17-23: Filming This Week in the SCV
Zumper Los Angeles Reports Santa Clarita has 10th Highest Rent
Median rental prices in Santa Clarita climbed 5.9% in January, the second-highest increase in the Los Angeles metro area according to a report prepared by Zumper Los Angeles, an online rental platform.
Zumper Los Angeles Reports Santa Clarita has 10th Highest Rent
Volunteers Needed for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
The city of Santa Clarita is wranglin’ volunteers for the upcoming Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival to be held Saturday and Sunday, April 12-13 at William S. Hart Park in Newhall.
Volunteers Needed for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
Today in SCV History (Feb. 18)
1955 - Actor and nightclub owner Ace Cain incorporates the Rocky Springs Country Club in Sand Canyon [story]
Ace Cain
CSUN VITA Clinic Offering Free Tax Preparation Services
Tax season is here and the California State University, Northridge’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is operating at 15 different sites throughout Los Angeles county, ready to assist low-income taxpayers.
CSUN VITA Clinic Offering Free Tax Preparation Services
March 7: CSUN Wildfire Symposium on Environmental Education, Employment
California State University, Northridge’s Institute for Sustainability is collaborating with Conservation Concierges, as well as CSUN’s Department of Geography and Environmental Studies and the College of Social and Behavioral Studies to host a wildfire lecture and career symposium, 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 7.
March 7: CSUN Wildfire Symposium on Environmental Education, Employment
Feb. 18: Santa Clarita Water Agency Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18 starting at 6 p.m.
Feb. 18: Santa Clarita Water Agency Regular Meeting
Ken Striplin | Your Guide to an Exciting Spring in Santa Clarita
Spring is here, and there’s no better time to explore everything Santa Clarita has to offer. Whether you’re looking to try a new hobby, sign your child up for sports or discover recreational opportunities near you, the city’s Seasons magazine is your ultimate guide.
Ken Striplin | Your Guide to an Exciting Spring in Santa Clarita
Wallethub: States Where People Spend More on Groceries
With grocery prices having risen more than 25% over the past five years, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on the "States Where People Spend the Most & Least on Groceries" to offer insight into where Americans are having the most trouble affording food.
Wallethub: States Where People Spend More on Groceries
Feb. 21: Guitars For Vets Celebration Day
Guitars for Vets Newhall Chapter has announced a Celebration Day, 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 to recognize three of its veterans who have successfully completed 11-week guitar instruction program.
Feb. 21: Guitars For Vets Celebration Day
Feb. 18: Planning Commission to Consider New Verizon Facility
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m., in City Hall Council Chambers. It will consider an application for a new Verizon Wireless facility.
Feb. 18: Planning Commission to Consider New Verizon Facility
March 22: Circle of Hope’s Vine 2 Wine Sponsorships Available
Sponsorship opportunities and tickets are now available for Vine 2 Wine, Circle of Hope’s signature wine-tasting event which will be held 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 22 at the Sand Canyon Country Club.
March 22: Circle of Hope’s Vine 2 Wine Sponsorships Available
Feb. 19: Hart Board Public Hearing on Initial Teachers Union, District Proposals
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Feb. 19, beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
Feb. 19: Hart Board Public Hearing on Initial Teachers Union, District Proposals
March 16: Santa Clarita Symphony Presents Broadway Classics Concert
The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra invites music lovers and Broadway enthusiasts to its Broadway Classics concert at 4 p.m., Sunday, March 16 at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
March 16: Santa Clarita Symphony Presents Broadway Classics Concert
Today in SCV History (Feb. 17)
1949 - Short-lived oil drilling operation on Newhall's Arcadia Street ends [story]
Arcadia Street rig
Today in SCV History (Feb. 16)
2000 - Rancho Camulos designated a National Historic Landmark [story]
Rancho Camulos
Today in SCV History (Feb. 15)
1939 - Los Angeles premiere of John Ford's "Stagecoach"; approx. 7 seconds shot in SCV [Watch Clip]
Stagecoach movie
Bill Miranda | Art, Innovation and Community
Since the beginning of time, art has been a unifying force, a medium through which people connect, express and envision the world in new and exciting ways.
Bill Miranda | Art, Innovation and Community
