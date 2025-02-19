Feb. 19: Castaic Board Special Meeting to Approve Updated Job Descriptions

The Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees will host a special meeting at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 19 to approve updated job descriptions for elementary school and middle school principals, assistant principals and the executive assistant to the superintendent.

The meeting will be held at the Castaic Union School District Office, 28131 Livingston Ave., Valencia, CA 91355.

The agenda items for each job description change reads:

“In order to better align with industry standards, it is appropriate to review and update the job description.”

The only change in salarys will be for the executive assistant to the superintendent. An additional $2,472 for salary and $904 for statutory costs totaling $3,376 from the General Fund will be incurred because of the change.

To view the agenda in full visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030820&MID=37359.

