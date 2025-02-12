Feb. 19: Chamber Hosts After Hours Mixer at FastSigns Santa Clarita

Connect with local business owners and industry leaders at 2025’s second Business After Hours Mixer.

The Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce is excited for the next mixer on Feb. 19 at 5:30 PM at MB2 FastSigns Santa Clarita.

Bring business cards, engage in meaningful conversations, and take part in our raffle for a chance to win a special prize. Let’s make February a month of growth and new opportunities.

Don’t miss this chance to elevate business relationships, gain fresh perspectives, and create lasting connections.

Tickets for the event at $15 for members and $30 for non-members.

For more information or to purchase a ticket check out the website.

