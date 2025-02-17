header image

Feb. 19: Hart Board Public Hearing on Initial Teachers Union, District Proposals
| Monday, Feb 17, 2025
Hart school district

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Feb. 19, beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the William S. Hart Union School District Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Among the items on the agenda are the appointment of a high school principal and an update on the district’s Strategic Plan for Safety and Wellness.

In addition, the Hart District Teachers Association’s and the Hart District’s initial proposals for negotiations for the 2025/26 school year will be presented for public hearing and acknowledgment.

This will be an in-person meeting. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube at https://youtube.com/live/aJ4IcvtJHVQ.

Speaker cards will be accepted beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will be time-stamped in the order they are received.

The full agenda for the Dec. 11 meeting is available at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030502&MID=36505.
