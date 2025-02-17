Feb. 19: Hart Board Public Hearing on Initial Teachers Union, District Proposals

|
Tax season is here and the California State University, Northridge’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is operating at 15 different sites throughout Los Angeles county, ready to assist low-income taxpayers.
California State University, Northridge’s Institute for Sustainability is collaborating with Conservation Concierges, as well as CSUN’s Department of Geography and Environmental Studies and the College of Social and Behavioral Studies to host a wildfire lecture and career symposium, 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 7.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18 starting at 6 p.m.
Spring is here, and there’s no better time to explore everything Santa Clarita has to offer. Whether you’re looking to try a new hobby, sign your child up for sports or discover recreational opportunities near you, the city’s Seasons magazine is your ultimate guide.
With grocery prices having risen more than 25% over the past five years, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on the "States Where People Spend the Most & Least on Groceries" to offer insight into where Americans are having the most trouble affording food.
Guitars for Vets Newhall Chapter has announced a Celebration Day, 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 to recognize three of its veterans who have successfully completed 11-week guitar instruction program.
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m., in City Hall Council Chambers. It will consider an application for a new Verizon Wireless facility.
Sponsorship opportunities and tickets are now available for Vine 2 Wine, Circle of Hope’s signature wine-tasting event which will be held 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 22 at the Sand Canyon Country Club.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Feb. 19, beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra invites music lovers and Broadway enthusiasts to its Broadway Classics concert at 4 p.m., Sunday, March 16 at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
1949
- Short-lived oil drilling operation on Newhall's Arcadia Street ends [story
]
2000
- Rancho Camulos designated a National Historic Landmark [story
]
1939
- Los Angeles premiere of John Ford's "Stagecoach"; approx. 7 seconds shot in SCV [Watch Clip
]
Since the beginning of time, art has been a unifying force, a medium through which people connect, express and envision the world in new and exciting ways.
The Saugus Union School Board of Trustees regular meeting will include a discussion of practices and provide direction to superintendent and cabinet on consequences for students with "Big Behaviors."
The California Department of Public Health reports seasonal influenza cases and activity are high in California, but it’s not too late to get the flu shot to prevent severe illness and hospitalization.
Join the Valley Industry Association on Thursday, May 15 for the 2025 Workforce Development Conference to be held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
Among several important topics, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear a report on the county’s implementation of the people experiencing homelessness missions at the Tuesday, Feb. 18 regular board meeting.
The Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee Santa Clara River will meet on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 1–3 p.m.
The Master's University women's basketball team scored the first basket of the game in the first four seconds and never looked back to defeat the Embry-Riddle Eagles 72-61 Wednesday night, Feb. 12 in Prescott, Ariz.
The Master's University beach volleyball team opened up the 2025 season with a pair of wins Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the Arizona Athletic Grounds in Mesa, Ariz.
Eric Clarke and Front Row Theatre have announced the premiere of the original production "Disconnect" at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
College of the Canyons baseball clubbed three home runs in the fifth and took a tie game into the 10th inning before eventually falling to Chaffey College in a 7-6 final score at Mike Gillespie Field on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
College of the Canyons softball swept its non-conference doubleheader over Santa Barbara City College at Whitten field on Tuesday, Feb. 11, taking both games in five innings while running its win streak to four games.
