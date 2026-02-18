header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
1955 - Actor and nightclub owner Ace Cain incorporates the Rocky Springs Country Club in Sand Canyon [story]
Ace Cain
Feb.19: Rooter Hero ‘Spread the Love’ Pop-Up Event in Santa Clarita
| Wednesday, Feb 18, 2026
Water drop


Rooter Hero invites the Santa Clarita and surrounding Ventura County and San Fernando Valley communities to kick off their morning with kindness at its “Spread the Love” pop-up event, taking place Thursday, Feb.19, beginning at 8 a.m at San Fernando Coffee Company.

The first 50 people in line will receive a free cup of coffee (up to a $10 value). Guests will also get the chance to spin the prize wheel for fun giveaways, including free pastries, Rooter Hero capes, and other branded goodies.

The event is open to the public, and no purchase is required to participate.

A Hero Helps initiative, this pop-up is part of Rooter Hero’s month-long “Spread the Love” event series. As a community-first initiative in which local teams deliver small acts of kindness to brighten everyday moments and give back to the neighborhoods they serve, this event is a thank-you to the local communities Rooter Hero serves.

From coffee surprises to community connections, Rooter Hero’s “Spread the Love” series reflects the company’s commitment to service beyond plumbing.

San Fernando Coffee Company is located at 19439 Soledad Canyon rd. Canyon Country.
