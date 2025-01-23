header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 22
1839 - Gov. Juan B. Alvarado gives most of SCV to Mexican Army Lt. Antonio del Valle. [story]
Diseno map
Feb. 19: SCV Chamber Mixer at FastSigns
| Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025
SCV Chamber mixer

Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the February Business After Hours Mixer on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at FastSigns, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

FastSigns is located at 21515 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Make meaningful connections at FastSigns Santa Clarita on Feb. 19, as the SCV Chamber brings together business professionals, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders from across the Santa Clarita Valley. This dynamic event offers the perfect opportunity to expand your network, share insights and explore opportunities for collaboration.

Don’t forget to bring your business cards to enter our raffle for a chance to win exciting prizes!

Cost to members is $15, nonmembers $30.

To regisiter visit www.scvchamber.com/events/february-business-after-hours-mixer-at-fastsigns-santa-clarita.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
01-22-2025 Feb. 13: Small Business Council, Mastering Strategies ﻿on a Shoestring Budget
01-22-2025 Feb. 19: SCV Chamber Mixer at FastSigns
01-17-2025 Newhall Escrow Changes Hands
01-16-2025 Feb. 22: Rain Barrel Class, Purchase Program
01-16-2025 Jan. 21: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
12-30-2024 Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Feb. 13: Small Business Council, Mastering Strategies ﻿on a Shoestring Budget
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council will present Mastering Strategies ﻿on a Shoestring Budget on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 4-6 p.m.
Feb. 13: Small Business Council, Mastering Strategies ﻿on a Shoestring Budget
Hughes Fire Consumes More than 9,000 Acres, Red Flag Warning Extended
Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone reported in a press briefing held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 that the Hughes Fire has consumed more than 9,400 acres.
Hughes Fire Consumes More than 9,000 Acres, Red Flag Warning Extended
Fire Forces School Closures for Thursday, Jan. 23
School districts in the Santa Clarita Valley have announced a list of schools that will be closed Thursday, Jan. 23 due to the Hughes Fire.
Fire Forces School Closures for Thursday, Jan. 23
National Nonprofit Petco Love Invests in the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation To Save and Improve The Lives of Pets
The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation is proud to announce that it has been awarded a $50,000 disaster relief grant from Petco Love, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of pets and their families.
National Nonprofit Petco Love Invests in the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation To Save and Improve The Lives of Pets
Castaic Union School District Issues Message of District Closure for Jan. 23
We would like to start by thanking all of our staff, especially our transportation department, and first responders for their support and swift action during the rapidly evolving situation related to the Hughes Fire.
Castaic Union School District Issues Message of District Closure for Jan. 23
South Coast AQMD Issues Wildfire Smoke Advisory
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a wildfire smoke advisory for Santa Clarita and the surrounding areas. 
South Coast AQMD Issues Wildfire Smoke Advisory
Feb. 19: SCV Chamber Mixer at FastSigns
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the February Business After Hours Mixer on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at FastSigns, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Feb. 19: SCV Chamber Mixer at FastSigns
County Animal Care and Control Mobilizes For Evacuations Due to the Hughes Fire
DACC is actively responding to the ongoing “Hughes Fire,” which has burned more than 5,000 acres in the region.
County Animal Care and Control Mobilizes For Evacuations Due to the Hughes Fire
Feb. 18-20: 2025 L.A. Homeless Count Rescheduled, Volunteers Sought
The 2025 Los Angeles Homeless Count, an annual event to count unhoused people in Los Angeles County has been rescheduled to Feb. 18-20.
Feb. 18-20: 2025 L.A. Homeless Count Rescheduled, Volunteers Sought
SUSD Ask Parents to Pick Up Students From Copper Hill Area Schools
In an abundance of caution, the Saugus Union School District has asked families of students at Tesoro del Valle Elementary and West Creek Academy to pick up their students from school immediately.
SUSD Ask Parents to Pick Up Students From Copper Hill Area Schools
County Launches One-Stop Funding, Relief Portal
 L.A. County has launched a one-stop portal to connect the public with trusted organizations that are providing crucial relief and support in our communities.
County Launches One-Stop Funding, Relief Portal
CSUN Prof Jeremy Yoder Honored for His Work Promoting Inclusion in STEM
California State University, Northridge professor Jeremy Yoder has been honored by his peers in three national scholarly societies on evolutionary biology for his work advancing equity and justice in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields. 
CSUN Prof Jeremy Yoder Honored for His Work Promoting Inclusion in STEM
Update: Hughes Evacuation Orders Expanded to Copper Hill Area
An emergency Evacuation order has been issued for areas around Castaic Lake due to the break of of the Hughes fire. 
Update: Hughes Evacuation Orders Expanded to Copper Hill Area
Today in SCV History (Jan. 22)
1839 - Gov. Juan B. Alvarado gives most of SCV to Mexican Army Lt. Antonio del Valle. [story]
Diseno map
Officials Form Task Force to Combat Crimes Related to Los Angeles-Area Wildfires
The leaders of federal and local law enforcement agencies have joined together to create the Joint Regional Fire Crimes Task Force to investigate and prosecute fire-related crimes as Los Angeles County recovers from devastating wildfires.
Officials Form Task Force to Combat Crimes Related to Los Angeles-Area Wildfires
Spectrum Presents $2,500 Grant to Finally Family Homes
Spectrum has announced a donation of $2,500 to Finally Family Homes through the company’s employee-driven grants program that recognizes the value of community service, Spectrum Employee Community Grants.
Spectrum Presents $2,500 Grant to Finally Family Homes
Santa Clarita Hosts MLK Day Unity Walk
The city of Santa Clarita hosted the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Unity Walk on Monday, Jan. 20 at 8 a.m. in Central Park in Saugus. The event attracted a crowd of several hundred from throughout the Santa Clarita Valley to listen to speeches and entertainment before walking through Central Park.
Santa Clarita Hosts MLK Day Unity Walk
Feb. 5: D Line Extension Project Lunch ‘n Learn Webinar
Metro has a plan to make it easier to get around by expanding the Metro rail system to the Westside with the D (Purple) Line Subway Extension Project. This critical, highly anticipated new addition to Metro’s network will add seven new stations and a reliable, high-speed connection between downtown Los Angeles and the Westside.
Feb. 5: D Line Extension Project Lunch ‘n Learn Webinar
COC Celebrates Successful First Year of Veterans Upward Bound Grant
College of the Canyons has successfully completed the first year of its five-year Veterans Upward Bound grant program. This transformative initiative aims to provide comprehensive support services to eligible student veterans in the Santa Clarita Valley, Antelope Valley and parts of the San Fernando Valley.
COC Celebrates Successful First Year of Veterans Upward Bound Grant
TMU Swim Teams Take to the Pool at Fresno Pacific
The Master's University men's and women's swim teams met in the pool against Fresno Pacific University at Sunnyside Aquatic Center in Fresno Saturday afternoon, Jan. 18.
TMU Swim Teams Take to the Pool at Fresno Pacific
TMU Bucks Buccaneers in Arizona
Caden Starr tied a career high with eight three-pointers to lead The Master's University men's basketball team to a 90-54 win over the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers Saturday, Jan. 18 in Chandler, Ariz.
TMU Bucks Buccaneers in Arizona
Palisades, Eaton Fire Updates, 27 Dead, 15,798 Buildings Destroyed
The Los Angeles County Joint Coordination Information Center has released the following information as of 11 a.m. on the Palisades and Eaton Fires. A total of 37,734 acres has been consumed in the two fires. More than 17,000 structures have been confirmed as destroyed or damaged.
Palisades, Eaton Fire Updates, 27 Dead, 15,798 Buildings Destroyed
Jan. 20-26: Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of four productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 20 to Sunday, Jan. 26.
Jan. 20-26: Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
SCVNews.com