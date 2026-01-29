Feb. 2-5: SCV Water Schedules Multiple Meetings Across Different Committees

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold several meetings over a four day period starting with a special board meeting on Feb.2.
On Feb 3. the Agency will also hold their Regular Board meeting, an Upper Santa Clara Valley Joint Powers Authority meeting and a Financing Corporation’s Annual meeting.
An Engineering and Operations Committee meeting will conclude this string of meetings on Feb. 5.
The meetings on Feb. 2 and 3 will start at 6 p.m. taking place at the SCV Water Agency Administration Building – EGJG Water Treatment Plant Boardroom, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
The meeting on Feb. 5 will start at 1 p.m. in the same building.
To view the full agenda for the special board meeting on Feb. 2 see the Meeting Packet.
To view the full agenda for the meetings on Feb. 3 click the links to each:
–Regular Board meeting
–Upper Santa Clara Valley Joint Powers Authority meeting
–Financing Corporation Annual Meeting
To view the full agenda for the Engineering and Operations committee meeting on Feb. 5 see the Meeting Packet.
Those who can’t attend in person can join virtually by clicking Zoom Meeting links
Feb.2 https://scvwa.zoomgov.com/j/1602970990
The webinar ID is 160 297 0990
Feb 3. https://scvwa.zoomgov.com/j/1600326011
The webinar ID is 160 032 6011
Feb 5. https://scvwa.zoomgov.com/j/1606799514
The Webinar ID is 160 679 9514
It is also possible to attend via phone by calling (833)-568-8864.
For more information about the meeting or anything SCV water check out the SCV water website.
