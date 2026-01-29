header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
January 28
1850 - Death Valley '49er William Robinson dies in Soledad Canyon from drinking too much cool water [story]
Leaving Death Valley
Feb. 2-5: SCV Water Schedules Multiple Meetings Across Different Committees
| Wednesday, Jan 28, 2026
Water drop


The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold several meetings over a four day period starting with a special board meeting on Feb.2.

On Feb 3. the Agency will also hold their Regular Board meeting, an Upper Santa Clara Valley Joint Powers Authority meeting and a Financing Corporation’s Annual meeting.

An Engineering and Operations Committee meeting will conclude this string of meetings on Feb. 5.

The meetings on Feb. 2 and 3 will start at 6 p.m. taking place at the SCV Water Agency Administration Building – EGJG Water Treatment Plant Boardroom, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The meeting on Feb. 5 will start at 1 p.m. in the same building.

To view the full agenda for the special board meeting on Feb. 2 see the Meeting Packet.

To view the full agenda for the meetings on Feb. 3 click the links to each:

Regular Board meeting

Upper Santa Clara Valley Joint Powers Authority meeting

Financing Corporation Annual Meeting

To view the full agenda for the Engineering and Operations committee meeting on Feb. 5 see the Meeting Packet.

Those who can’t attend in person can join virtually by clicking Zoom Meeting links

Feb.2 https://scvwa.zoomgov.com/j/1602970990 

The webinar ID is 160 297 0990

Feb 3. https://scvwa.zoomgov.com/j/1600326011

The webinar ID is 160 032 6011

Feb 5.  https://scvwa.zoomgov.com/j/1606799514

The Webinar ID is 160 679 9514

It is also possible to attend via phone by calling (833)-568-8864.

For more information about the meeting or anything SCV water check out the SCV water website.
SCVNews.com